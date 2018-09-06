Central California Leads the State in Zero Net Energy Homebuilding at Scale With the Largest Single-Family Community and 100+ Homes in Clovis

De Young Properties and energy consulting company ConSol jointly
announce De Young RidgeView, the largest grid-connected zero net energy
(ZNE) single-family community to be developed in California. De Young
RidgeView, located in the Central California community of Clovis, will
include 58 zero net energy homes designed with the potential to produce
as much clean energy as they consume in a year. Home sales begin
September 15. The development is supported by a grant from the
California Energy Commission Electric Program Investment Charge (EPIC)
program and administered by the California Homebuilding Foundation (CHF)
as a way to demonstrate cost effective construction of ZNE single-family
homes.
“These homes are better for the environment and homeowners. Their design
and energy efficiency features will enable homeowners to achieve
extremely low energy bills and live more comfortably in their home,
while reducing their carbon footprint and promoting better air quality
in California,” said Brandon De Young, executive vice president of De
Young Properties and president of De Young Mortgage.
The De Young RidgeView community will provide critical energy and market
data that will contribute to the continued development of California’s
policy and modeling software for ZNE building. This data, analysis and
reporting will prove essential in assisting California homebuilders to
further optimize their ZNE building science and technology ahead of the
California Energy Commission’s goal for all new California homes to be
ZNE.
“To reach California’s ambitious climate and energy goals, we must push
past status quo thinking to get the most out of each construction
investment,” said Commissioner Andrew McAllister, the Energy
Commission’s lead on energy efficiency and buildings. “Research projects
like De Young’s RidgeView create new possibilities for building
affordable, sustainable and comfortable homes in the real world.”
Over the next few years, De Young Properties and ConSol will monitor
energy usage and solar production, among other performance attributes,
of the RidgeView homes. The information will be used to continue
improving ZNE home designs and show regional, statewide and even
national builders that ZNE homes can be constructed affordably and
marketed successfully, encouraging others to follow suit.
“Although California has made tremendous progress toward broader
adoption of highly efficient and ZNE homebuilding practices, we’re still
not all the way there. The best way to reach the State’s goal for all
new homes to be ZNE is through the deployment of full-scale ZNE
subdivisions like RidgeView. By getting these technologies out of the
lab and working harmoniously in the field, we’ll finally be able to
understand and begin to overcome the remaining barriers to large-scale
adoption of ZNE and low-carbon building,” said Garth Torvestad, senior
technical consultant at ConSol.
To help energize and educate future homebuilding leaders, California
State University, Fresno in partnership with grant partners will present
a ZNE symposium November 15. Additionally, the De Young RidgeView ZNE
building process will be filmed to memorialize the process and provide
demonstration exhibits to assist industry and collegiate curriculum.
RidgeView is the newest and largest ZNE (also known as zero energy or
ZE) community by De Young Properties with (58) ZE homes, followed
closely by two others located in Clovis: The Highlands by De Young (45)
and EnVision (36), which welcomes its first residents this fall.
To learn more about De Young Properties’ zero energy technology view a
short video here.
To view the full press release with associated RidgeView zero energy
infographics including partner logos click here.
For more information about De Young Properties and zero energy homes
visit www.deyoungproperties.com
or call (559) 435-0900.
To learn more about ConSol visit www.consol.ws.
For more information about the California Energy Commission Electric
Program Investment Charge program visit www.energy.ca.gov/research/epic
and the California Homebuilding Foundation visit www.mychf.org.
