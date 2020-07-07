Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Central Europe could be among the winners of the new world order

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/07/2020 | 11:19am EDT

'Central Europe has a good chance of being among the winners of the new world order that will come about following the coronavirus pandemic', Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said on Tuesday in the southern Polish city of Wadowice, the birthplace of Saint John Paul II.

'During the pandemic, Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia proved the great extent of their solidarity and reinforced their relations with each other despite the challenges', the Minister said at a joint press conference of Visegrád Group (V4) foreign ministers, in which Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz, Czech Foreign Minister Tomás Petříček and Slovakia's chief diplomat Ivan Korčok also took part.

'Many companies have been forced to close their plants as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and in their case, the question of optimising or migrating production my arise prior to recommencing their business activities', Mr. Szijjártó pointed out. 'As a result, following the end of the pandemic a global economic competition will begin for the redistribution of capacities, and the attractiveness of countries that offer good investment conditions, meaning low taxes, political stability and developed infrastructure, will increase', he added. 'The countries of the Visegrád Group have suitable foundations, and if they succeed in maintaining rational economic policies and in guaranteeing a secure business environment, then they could be on the winning side in the capacity redistribution competition', he underlined.

According to Mr Szijjártó, the V4 countries are offering enterprises that are planning on investing conditions that are uniquely good even in global comparison. 'The situation that has developed as a result of the global pandemic is yet another argument in favour of accelerating EU enlargement', the Hungarian Foreign Minister emphasised. According to the Minister, the European Union must grow if it wants to occupy a strong position within the new world order, and this requires the soonest possible accession of Serbia and Montenegro. 'Long-term stability in the Western Balkans is inconceivable within maintaining the credibility of European integration', he pointed out.

(Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade / MTI)

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Hungary published this content on 07 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2020 15:18:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:36aEUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS : Half Year Liquidity Contract EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Contracted with Exane BNP Paribas
BU
11:36aVuzix® Delivers Customized Waveguide-based Optics Engine to a Major US Defense Contractor
PR
11:35aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates whether Vivint Solar has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Sunrun
PR
11:35aMagic Leap Taps Microsoft Executive Peggy Johnson as New CEO
DJ
11:34aGENSIGHT BIOLOGICS S A : Corporate presentation, June 2020
PU
11:34aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK MINING AND METALLURGICAL NORILSK NICKEL : Nornickel announces that Maxim Poletaev and Nikolay Abramov cease to be independent direct...
PU
11:34aTerm Sheet T Bill 91 days due Oct 2020
PU
11:34aTerm Sheet T Bill 182 days due January 2021
PU
11:34aTerm Sheet T Bill 273 days due April 2021
PU
11:32aSTRATEGY ANALYTICS : Defense Communications Spending to Reach $38 Billion in 2028
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : Nokia Trails in 5G Race After an Early Misstep -- WSJ
2Deutsche Bank CEO evaluating help for Wirecard Bank
3THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : Air Products and thyssenkrupp Sign Exclusive Strategic Cooperation Agreement ..
4BANG & OLUFSEN A/S : BANG & OLUFSEN A/S : Luxury TV and stereo maker B&O reports full year operating loss, kee..
5BMW AG : BMW : increases sales of electrified vehicles in first half-year, despite COVID-19

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group