Central Florida Provider Practices Dramatically Improve Care Team Collaboration & Reduce Physician Burnout with Andor Health

02/27/2020 | 09:50am EST

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Central Florida providers, Orlando Internal Medicine and the Digestive and Liver Center of Florida, are among dozens of physician practices that have selected Andor Health's ThinkAndor™ mobile platform to improve care team communication and collaboration across multiple care settings.

Real-time communication across multiple care settings

"ThinkAndor provides our physicians with a single, unified view of patients for clinical team collaboration across all care settings," said Pradeep K. Vangala, MD, Founder of Orlando Internal Medicine, a comprehensive physician practice providing care for a large volume of patients across ambulatory, acute-care, long-term acute care and skilled nursing facilities.

Currently, Orlando Internal Medicine's physicians and staff are spending hours of their day manually communicating with other care team members and tracking patients as they transition from one care facility to another using different electronic medical record (EMR) systems at each facility.

"With ThinkAndor, we are anticipating an overall 60% reduction in work effort required to view critical information, resulting in increased clinical care capacity, reduced physician burnout and improved outcomes for patients," added Dr. Vangala, who also serves as Chair of Internal Medicine at AdventHealth Orlando, Medical Director of Select Specialty Hospitals in Orlando and Regional Medical Director for Select Specialty Hospital System.

Primary care doctors spend approximately two hours on administrative tasks, such as excessive EHR data entry and documentation, for every hour spent in direct patient care, contributing to high rates of burnout and stress, according to research.

"We have selected ThinkAndor to help us reduce no-shows through better care team collaboration in our outpatient centers, resulting in increased operational efficiency and improved patient and staff satisfaction," said Srinivas Seela, MD, a board-certified Internist and Gastroenterologist with the Digestive and Liver Center of Florida.

Powered by artificial intelligence and voice technology, the ThinkAndor platform delivers critical, context-sensitive intelligence from disparate EMR systems across multiple care settings. ThinkAndor continually monitors all the signals across EMR systems, pushing actionable intelligence to clinicians just in time. As a result, clinicians have access to a single view of relevant patient information, regardless of EMR or care setting, enabling real-time mobile care team collaboration across the continuum of care.

"We are pleased to support Orlando Internal Medicine's efforts to improve care team collaboration across the continuum of care while reducing administrative burdens on doctors so they can spend more time providing quality care for patients," said Marlin Hutchens, President of Andor Health.

To learn more about Andor Health, visit booth #8073 at the 2020 HIMSS Global Health Conference and Exhibition, March 10-12 in Orlando, FL. 

About Orlando Internal Medicine
At Orlando Internal Medicine, your care is our concern. We take pride in providing comprehensive care across multiple settings, including primary care services, hospitalist care, long-term acute care, skilled nursing settings, and others. For more information, visit Orlando Internal Medicine or follow the practice on Twitter and Facebook.

About Digestive and Liver Center of Florida
The Digestive and Liver Center of Florida operates four gastroenterology offices in the Orlando area. For more information, visit Digestive and Liver Center of Florida.

About Andor Health
At Andor Health, our mission is to change the way care teams connect and collaborate. By harnessing machine and human intelligence, our cloud-based platform unlocks data stored in electronic medical records to deliver real-time actionable intelligence to care teams – both inside and outside of their enterprise. By optimizing communication workflows, our solutions accelerate time to treatment, decrease clinician burnout, and drive better patient outcomes. For more information, visit Andor Health or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact
Sheryl Roehl
Marketing Communications
Andor Health
Email: Sheryl.Roehl@andorhealth.com
404.434.5330

Andor Health (PRNewsfoto/Andor Health)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/central-florida-provider-practices-dramatically-improve-care-team-collaboration--reduce-physician-burnout-with-andor-health-301012042.html

SOURCE Andor Health


© PRNewswire 2020
