Central Glass : Notice Regarding the Establishment of a Joint Venture in China（85KB）

Central Glass : Notice Regarding the Establishment of a Joint Venture in China

10/12/2018 | 09:08am CEST

October 12, 2018 Central Glass Co., Ltd.

Notice Regarding the Establishment of a Joint Venture in China

Central Glass is proud to announce that it has concluded an agreement with China's Zhejiang Britech Co., Ltd. (Britech*1) to establish a joint venture company to produce and sell tungsten hexafluoride (WF6), a specialty gas used in semiconductors.

*1 An affiliate of Zhejiang Juhua Co., Ltd., a major Chinese state-operated chemical manu-facturer

1. Reason and objectives for establishment

Central Glass will work jointly with Britech to establish a company to produce and sell WF6 in China, which has the raw materials needed to manufacture WF6. The objective of establishing this joint venture is to respond to expected rapid growth in demand in the Chinese semicon-ductor market by strengthening Central Glass's competitiveness and building a stable supply framework for semiconductor customers.

2. Overview of the new joint venture company

(1) Name

浙江博瑞中硝科技有限公司 (Tentative name)

(2) Location

Quzhou, Zhejiang Province, China

(3) Name and position of representative

To be determined

(4) Business field

Production and sale of special gases for semicon-ductors, including WF6

(5) Accounting period

December 31

(6) Establishment

December 2018 (planned)

* Establishment will follow approval by authorities

(7) Equity ratio

Zhejiang Britech Co., Ltd.: 51%

Central Glass Co., Ltd.: 49%

(8) WF6 production scale

Equivalent to 400 MT annually

3. Overview of joint venture partner

4. Schedule

The planned schedule is as follows;

Board of Directors resolution

August 27, 2018

Conclusion of joint venture establish agreement

August 27, 2018

Joint venture establishment

December 2018 (planned)

5. Outlook

(1) Name

Zhejiang Britech Co., Ltd.

(2) Overview

An affiliate of Zhejiang Juhua Co., Ltd. (a major Chinese state-operated chemical manufacturer)

(3) Location

Quzhou, Zhejiang Province, China

(4) Name and position of representative

Chen Gang Executive Director

(5) Business field

Production and sale of electrochemical materials for semiconductors and liquid crystal displays

(6) Paid-in capital

726 million RMB

(7) Establishment

2014

(8) Relationship with Central Glass

Capital relationship

None

Personnel relationship

None

Business relationshiptransaction

None

Status regarding related parties

None

The establishment of this joint venture company will have only a minimal impact on its con-solidated business performance for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018.

Contact for inquiries

Central Glass Co., Ltd.

Energy Materials Sales Department TEL03-3259-7368

Disclaimer

Central Glass Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 07:07:02 UTC
