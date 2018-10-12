Central Glass : Notice Regarding the Establishment of a Joint Venture in China（85KB）

October 12, 2018 Central Glass Co., Ltd.

Notice Regarding the Establishment of a Joint Venture in China

Central Glass is proud to announce that it has concluded an agreement with China's Zhejiang Britech Co., Ltd. (Britech*1) to establish a joint venture company to produce and sell tungsten hexafluoride (WF6), a specialty gas used in semiconductors.

*1 An affiliate of Zhejiang Juhua Co., Ltd., a major Chinese state-operated chemical manu-facturer

1. Reason and objectives for establishment

Central Glass will work jointly with Britech to establish a company to produce and sell WF6 in China, which has the raw materials needed to manufacture WF6. The objective of establishing this joint venture is to respond to expected rapid growth in demand in the Chinese semicon-ductor market by strengthening Central Glass's competitiveness and building a stable supply framework for semiconductor customers.

2. Overview of the new joint venture company

(1) Name 浙江博瑞中硝科技有限公司 (Tentative name) (2) Location Quzhou, Zhejiang Province, China (3) Name and position of representative To be determined (4) Business field Production and sale of special gases for semicon-ductors, including WF6 (5) Accounting period December 31 (6) Establishment December 2018 (planned) * Establishment will follow approval by authorities (7) Equity ratio Zhejiang Britech Co., Ltd.: 51% Central Glass Co., Ltd.: 49% (8) WF6 production scale Equivalent to 400 MT annually

3. Overview of joint venture partner 4. Schedule The planned schedule is as follows; ・Board of Directors resolution August 27, 2018 ・Conclusion of joint venture establish agreement August 27, 2018 ・Joint venture establishment December 2018 (planned) 5. Outlook

(1) Name Zhejiang Britech Co., Ltd. (2) Overview An affiliate of Zhejiang Juhua Co., Ltd. (a major Chinese state-operated chemical manufacturer) (3) Location Quzhou, Zhejiang Province, China (4) Name and position of representative Chen Gang Executive Director (5) Business field Production and sale of electrochemical materials for semiconductors and liquid crystal displays (6) Paid-in capital 726 million RMB (7) Establishment 2014 (8) Relationship with Central Glass Capital relationship None Personnel relationship None Business relationshiptransaction None Status regarding related parties None

The establishment of this joint venture company will have only a minimal impact on its con-solidated business performance for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018.

【Contact for inquiries】

Central Glass Co., Ltd.

Energy Materials Sales Department TEL：03-3259-7368