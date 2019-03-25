Central Glass : Notice of Discontinuation (Abolition) of Countermeasure Policy Against Large-Scale Purchases of the Company's Shares (Takeover Defense Measures)（63KB）

March 25, 2019 Central Glass Co., Ltd.

Notice of Discontinuation (Abolition) of Countermeasure Policy Against Large-Scale

Purchases of the Company's Shares (Takeover Defense Measures)

The Company has introduced a Countermeasure Policy Against Large-Scale Purchases of the Company's Shares (hereinafter referred to as the "Plan") with the approval of the shareholders at the 102nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 29, 2016. The effective period of the Plan expires with the conclusion of the 105th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for June 2019. In this context, the Company announces that a meeting of the board of directors held on March 25, 2019, resolved to abolish the Plan, instead of continuing it, with the conclusion of the 105th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

Details

The Company had adopted a basic policy on persons who control decisions on the Company's financial and business policies for the purpose of securing and enhancing the corporate value of the Company and, consequently, the common interest of shareholders. In light of that policy, it has implemented the Plan in an effort to prevent decisions on the Company's financial and business policies from being controlled by inappropriate persons.

However, economic conditions, market trends, and the business environment surrounding the Company, including its shareholder composition, have changed since the introduction of the Plan, and discussions about takeover defense measures have progressed since the establishment of the Corporate Governance Code and the Japanese version of the Stewardship Code. After carefully considering these changes, the Company decided to abolish the Plan, instead of continuing it, after the expiration of the effective period of the Plan.

Even after abolishment of the Plan, the Company will continue to endeavor to enhance its corporate value and, ultimately, the common interest of shareholders. In addition, if any parties try to make a large-scale purchase of shares, the Company will request that the large-scale purchaser provide the necessary and sufficient information so that the shareholders can make an appropriate decision whether to accept such a purchase, disclose the opinions of the Board of Directors, ensure the time necessary for the shareholders to examine the purchase, or implement other proper measures based on the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, Companies Act, and other applicable laws and regulations.