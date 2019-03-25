Log in
Central Glass : Notice of Recording Extraordinary Income and Loss and Revision of Full-Year Earnings Forecast（94KB）

03/25/2019 | 09:55am EDT

March 25, 2019 Central Glass Co., Ltd.

Notice of Recording Extraordinary Income and Loss and Revision of Full-Year Earnings Forecast

The Company hereby announces that it expects to record the following extraordinary income and loss for the fiscal year ending March 2019. The Company has also revised its consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019 (from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019), which was released on May 10, 2018, as outlined below.

Details

1. Concerning recording of extraordinary income (gain on sales of investment securities)

The Company has sold a portion of its investment securities in an effort to reduce cross-shareholdings based on the Corporate Governance Code, improve asset efficiency, and strengthen its financial position and is set to report a gain on the sales of investment securities of 8 billion yen under extraordinary income.

2. Concerning recording of extraordinary losses (impairment loss)

With regard to production facilities for flat glass and fabricated glass in the domestic glass business, the Company reviewed future business plans in consideration of the decline in profitability due to changes in the current and future business environment. As a result, the Company decided to reduce the book values of the aforementioned production facilities to the recoverable amounts and post the resulting decrease as an impairment loss of around 9 billion yen under extraordinary losses. In the domestic glass business, the Company will continue to actively promote structural improvements and work to ensure competitiveness and improve profitability.

3. Revision of the consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019 (from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019)

Net Sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit contributable to owners of parent

Earnings per

share

Previously announced forecast (A)

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

yen

230,000

8,000

9,000

6,200

152.77

New forecast (B)

230,000

9,000

10,000

7,000

172.96

Difference (B-A)

1,000

1,000

800

Difference (%)

12.5

11.1

12.9

(Reference) Results for the ended March 31, 2018

227,810

6,039

6,327

2,980

73.45

Note: The Company consolidated its shares at the ratio of five shares to one share on October 1, 2017. Earnings per share have been calculated as if the consolidation of shares had been carried out at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year.

(Reasons for the revisions)

Operating profit and ordinary profit are expected to exceed the initial forecast due to strong sales of electrolyte products for lithium ion batteries in the chemical products business. The Company revised its forecast for profit attributable to owners of parent, reflecting an increase in ordinary profit, extraordinary income of approximately 9 billion yen comprising the gain on the sales of non-current assets already posted, and the gain on the sales of investment securities stated in 1 above, and an extraordinary loss (impairment loss) of approximately 9 billion yen as in 2 above. The Company will make no amendment to the forecast for the year-end dividend of 25 yen per share announced on May 10, 2018.

The above forecast is based on data available as of the date of release of this document. Actual results may differ from the forecast due to various reasons.

2

Disclaimer

Central Glass Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 13:54:08 UTC
