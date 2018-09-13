Central Kitchen and Other Favorite Detroit-Area Restaurants Accelerate the Plant-Based Food Movement

Plant-based meat from Impossible Foods will debut today at Central
Kitchen + Bar, the popular eatery at the heart of Detroit’s thriving
restaurant renaissance, near Campus Martius and across from Cadillac
Square.
Starting at lunch today, Central Kitchen will serve Impossible Lettuce
Wraps -- a unique take on the award-winning Impossible Burger. Created
by Executive Chef Christina Stanco, the plate features Impossible Foods’
plant-based meat in a savory mix of spices, with Thai peanut dip and
bibb lettuce cups for $16.
"As we celebrate our 3-year anniversary, we continue to evolve with the
palates and demands of our discerning guests, and accommodate the
national trend towards healthy meal options that don't compromise on
taste, and our partnership with Impossible Foods couldn't be more
timely," said Central Kitchen + Bar owner and serial entrepreneur Dennis
Archer, Jr. "Executive Chef Christina Stanco and her culinary team were
blown away by the Impossible Burger, and they took it a step further by
creating innovative recipes that you will not find anywhere else in
America.”
Central Kitchen joins more than 100 other restaurants in Michigan
serving the Impossible Burger. Other restaurants include the regional
outlets of national chains Bar Louie, Houlihan’s and Wahlburgers as well
as metro Detroit favorites Punchbowl Social, Tom’s Oyster Bar, Ford’s
Garage, Greektown Casino and Alley Taco. The Impossible Burger is also on
the 2018 menu at Ford Field.
Delicious in The D
Metro Detroit is one of the top regions nationwide for Impossible Burger
sales, second only to Chicago in the Midwest.
The Impossible Burger took the region by storm when it debuted one year
ago at the Royal Oak outlet of B Spot, the Midwest burger chain owned by
Michael Symon. Symon, a Cleveland native who describes his cuisine as
“meat centric,” has won accolades from Food & Wine magazine, The James
Beard Foundation Award and the Detroit Free Press, among others.
Impossible Foods’ flagship product debuted in 2016 at Chef David Chang’s
lauded restaurant Momofuku Nishi in Manhattan. The Impossible Burger is
now available in more than 3,000 locations globally, including
restaurants, corporate dining halls, universities and other foodservice
locations in the United States, Hong Kong and Macau.
“The Impossible Burger started in 2016 on the East and West coasts, but
today we are seeing tremendous growth in the Midwest -- and Detroit is a
real standout,” said Stephanie Lind, Impossible Foods’ head of global
sales. “More and more restaurants serve the Impossible Burger, so more
and more customers ask for it. Michigan is now home to Impossible
Burgers, tacos, sliders and now lettuce wraps. It’s a virtuous sales
circle -- for us, for restaurants and ultimately for consumers and the
planet.”
From white glove...to White Castle
White Castle, founded in 1921, also announced today that it is rolling
out the highly acclaimed Impossible Slider at all restaurants nationwide.
Hailed as “one
of the country’s best fast-food burgers, period,” the Impossible
Slider debuted in April at 140 White Castle locations in New York, New
Jersey and Chicago. Based on the overwhelming success of the pilot
program, White Castle - largely credited for inventing the slider- is
expanding availability of the Impossible Slider starting today to all
377 of its restaurants in 13 states -- from New York to St. Louis.
Impossible Foods opened its first large-scale manufacturing plant in
September 2017 in Oakland, Calif. With demand still outstripping supply,
the company is adding a second shift to double production.
Impossible Foods will continue to roll out its plant-based meat in
restaurants and other foodservice locations nationwide, then in retail
locations.
Meat for Meat Lovers
Impossible Foods’ makes meat directly from plants -- with a much smaller
environmental footprint than meat from animal cadavers.
The company has assembled a world-class research team to work on food,
combining the best of nature and science to create wholesome and
nutritious food, protect natural resources and biodiversity, restore
healthy ecosystems and feed a growing population sustainably.
The Impossible Burger contains no added hormones, antibiotics,
cholesterol or artificial flavors. It requires less than a quarter of
the water, less than 5% of the land and generates less than an eighth of
the greenhouse gas emissions required to produce the same quantity of
ground beef from cows.
About Impossible Foods:
Based in Redwood City, Calif., Impossible Foods makes delicious,
nutritious meat and dairy products directly from plants -- with a much
smaller environmental footprint than foods from animals. The privately
held company was founded in 2011 by Patrick O. Brown, M.D., Ph.D.,
Professor Emeritus of Biochemistry at Stanford University and a former
Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator. Investors include Khosla
Ventures, Bill Gates, Google Ventures, Horizons Ventures, UBS, Viking
Global Investors, Temasek, Sailing Capital and Open Philanthropy Project.
