Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Central Kitchen and Other Favorite Detroit-Area Restaurants Accelerate the Plant-Based Food Movement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 04:44am CEST

  • Detroit hot spot Central Kitchen debuts Impossible Lettuce Wraps -- a unique take on the famous Impossible™ Burger
  • Impossible Burger is now available at more than 100 restaurants in Michigan -- from White Castle restaurants to some of Detroit’s most iconic establishments
  • Impossible Foods is hosting a party tonight at the Majestic Theater with Royce da 5’9, Dej Loaf, DJ House Shoes, and a mystery guest … and Impossible Sliders for all

Plant-based meat from Impossible Foods will debut today at Central Kitchen + Bar, the popular eatery at the heart of Detroit’s thriving restaurant renaissance, near Campus Martius and across from Cadillac Square.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180912006165/en/

(Photo: Impossible Foods)

(Photo: Impossible Foods)

Starting at lunch today, Central Kitchen will serve Impossible Lettuce Wraps -- a unique take on the award-winning Impossible Burger. Created by Executive Chef Christina Stanco, the plate features Impossible Foods’ plant-based meat in a savory mix of spices, with Thai peanut dip and bibb lettuce cups for $16.

"As we celebrate our 3-year anniversary, we continue to evolve with the palates and demands of our discerning guests, and accommodate the national trend towards healthy meal options that don't compromise on taste, and our partnership with Impossible Foods couldn't be more timely," said Central Kitchen + Bar owner and serial entrepreneur Dennis Archer, Jr. "Executive Chef Christina Stanco and her culinary team were blown away by the Impossible Burger, and they took it a step further by creating innovative recipes that you will not find anywhere else in America.”

Central Kitchen joins more than 100 other restaurants in Michigan serving the Impossible Burger. Other restaurants include the regional outlets of national chains Bar Louie, Houlihan’s and Wahlburgers as well as metro Detroit favorites Punchbowl Social, Tom’s Oyster Bar, Ford’s Garage, Greektown Casino and Alley Taco. The Impossible Burger is also on the 2018 menu at Ford Field.

Delicious in The D

Metro Detroit is one of the top regions nationwide for Impossible Burger sales, second only to Chicago in the Midwest.

The Impossible Burger took the region by storm when it debuted one year ago at the Royal Oak outlet of B Spot, the Midwest burger chain owned by Michael Symon. Symon, a Cleveland native who describes his cuisine as “meat centric,” has won accolades from Food & Wine magazine, The James Beard Foundation Award and the Detroit Free Press, among others.

Impossible Foods’ flagship product debuted in 2016 at Chef David Chang’s lauded restaurant Momofuku Nishi in Manhattan. The Impossible Burger is now available in more than 3,000 locations globally, including restaurants, corporate dining halls, universities and other foodservice locations in the United States, Hong Kong and Macau.

“The Impossible Burger started in 2016 on the East and West coasts, but today we are seeing tremendous growth in the Midwest -- and Detroit is a real standout,” said Stephanie Lind, Impossible Foods’ head of global sales. “More and more restaurants serve the Impossible Burger, so more and more customers ask for it. Michigan is now home to Impossible Burgers, tacos, sliders and now lettuce wraps. It’s a virtuous sales circle -- for us, for restaurants and ultimately for consumers and the planet.”

From white glove...to White Castle

White Castle, founded in 1921, also announced today that it is rolling out the highly acclaimed Impossible Slider at all restaurants nationwide.

Hailed as “one of the country’s best fast-food burgers, period,” the Impossible Slider debuted in April at 140 White Castle locations in New York, New Jersey and Chicago. Based on the overwhelming success of the pilot program, White Castle - largely credited for inventing the slider- is expanding availability of the Impossible Slider starting today to all 377 of its restaurants in 13 states -- from New York to St. Louis.

Impossible Foods opened its first large-scale manufacturing plant in September 2017 in Oakland, Calif. With demand still outstripping supply, the company is adding a second shift to double production.

Impossible Foods will continue to roll out its plant-based meat in restaurants and other foodservice locations nationwide, then in retail locations.

Meat for Meat Lovers

Impossible Foods’ makes meat directly from plants -- with a much smaller environmental footprint than meat from animal cadavers.

The company has assembled a world-class research team to work on food, combining the best of nature and science to create wholesome and nutritious food, protect natural resources and biodiversity, restore healthy ecosystems and feed a growing population sustainably.

The Impossible Burger contains no added hormones, antibiotics, cholesterol or artificial flavors. It requires less than a quarter of the water, less than 5% of the land and generates less than an eighth of the greenhouse gas emissions required to produce the same quantity of ground beef from cows.

Stop reading this news release and sink your teeth into an Impossible Slider -- or Impossible pizza, burritos, meatballs or other delicacies. Find the nearest restaurant at http://impossiblefoods.com.

About Impossible Foods:

Based in Redwood City, Calif., Impossible Foods makes delicious, nutritious meat and dairy products directly from plants -- with a much smaller environmental footprint than foods from animals. The privately held company was founded in 2011 by Patrick O. Brown, M.D., Ph.D., Professor Emeritus of Biochemistry at Stanford University and a former Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator. Investors include Khosla Ventures, Bill Gates, Google Ventures, Horizons Ventures, UBS, Viking Global Investors, Temasek, Sailing Capital and Open Philanthropy Project.

More information:
impossiblefoods.com
www.twitter.com/impossiblefoods
www.facebook.com/impossiblefoods

Press kit:
https://impossiblefoods.app.box.com/v/presskit


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:47aUNILEVER : Starlet off to UK
AQ
05:47aECONET WIRELESS ZIMBABWE : joins fight against cholera
AQ
05:47aJET AIRWAYS INDIA : India has highest number of female pilots in world
AQ
05:47aGlobal Goat Milk Market 2018-2022 | Increasing Demand for Flavored Milk to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
05:46aGlobal Plant-Based Protein Products Market for Infants to Post a CAGR of 10% Through 2022 | Technavio
BU
05:43aFORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES : Multibillion-Dollar Damage Caused by NotPetya and WannaCry – Learn How ForeScout Visibility Platform Can Help Address
PU
05:43aGlobal Internet of Things Security Market 2018-2022 to Post a CAGR of 49% Over the Next Five Years | Technavio
BU
05:37aPLANET FITNESS : Three Bay Area women jailed in string of Fresno gym burglaries, police say
AQ
05:30aNEW INDIA ASSURANCE : Cochin International Airport Ltd seeks Rs 336-crore insurance claim for flood-related damage  
AQ
05:30aINDIAN BANK : Revathi stars in JBSE College win
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple iPhones get bigger and pricier, Watch turns to health
2AMAZON.COM : Tesla investor says U.S. SEC asked it about 'funding secured' tweet
3RAAB - BREXIT DEAL ATTAINABLE, BUT NO DEAL MEANS NO EU PAYMENT: Telegraph
4Canada's Freeland won't hold NAFTA talks, says more work needed
5BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD : LG Display struggles for footing after LCD forecasting error leads to crisis

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.