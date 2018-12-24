Log in
Central Pattana pcl : Annual Holidays for 2019

12/24/2018 | 11:45am CET

No. 51/2018/072

Subject:Annual Holidays for 2019

(Translation)

24 December 2018

To:

The President,

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Central Pattana Public Company Limited would like to inform the annual holidays for 2019, detailsare as follows:

1.

Tuesday

1

January

New Year's Day

2.

Tuesday

19

February

Makha Bucha Day

3.

Monday

8

April

Substitution for Praphutthayotfachulalok, The Great

and The Chakri Memorial Day

4.

Monday

15

April

Substitution for Songkran Festival Day

5.

Tuesday

16

April

Substitution for Songkran Festival Day

6.

Wednesday

1

May

National Labour Day

7.

Monday

20

May

Substitution for Visakha Bucha Day

8.

Monday

29

July

Substitution for H.M. King Maha Vajiralongkorn

Bodindradebayavarangkun's Birthday

9.

Monday

12

August

H.M. Queen Sirikit's Birthday

10.

Monday

14

October

Substitution for H.M. the Late King Bhumibol Adulyadej's

Memorial Day

11.

Wednesday

23

October

King Chulalongkorn Memorial Day

12.

Thursday

5

December

H.M. the Late King Bhumibol Adulyadej's Birthday

13.

Tuesday

31

December

New Year's Eve

Your acknowledgment of these matters would be appreciated.

Sincerely,

-Ampawee Chompoopongkasem-

(Ms. Ampawee Chompoopongkasem)

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Central Pattana pcl published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 10:44:13 UTC
