Central Pattana pcl : Annual Holidays for 2019

Subject:Annual Holidays for 2019
(Translation)
24 December 2018
To:
The President,
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
Central Pattana Public Company Limited would like to inform the annual holidays for 2019, detailsare as follows:
|
1.
|
Tuesday
|
1
|
January
|
New Year's Day
|
2.
|
Tuesday
|
19
|
February
|
Makha Bucha Day
|
3.
|
Monday
|
8
|
April
|
Substitution for Praphutthayotfachulalok, The Great
|
and The Chakri Memorial Day
|
4.
|
Monday
|
15
|
April
|
Substitution for Songkran Festival Day
|
5.
|
Tuesday
|
16
|
April
|
Substitution for Songkran Festival Day
|
6.
|
Wednesday
|
1
|
May
|
National Labour Day
|
7.
|
Monday
|
20
|
May
|
Substitution for Visakha Bucha Day
|
8.
|
Monday
|
29
|
July
|
Substitution for H.M. King Maha Vajiralongkorn
|
Bodindradebayavarangkun's Birthday
|
9.
|
Monday
|
12
|
August
|
H.M. Queen Sirikit's Birthday
|
10.
|
Monday
|
14
|
October
|
Substitution for H.M. the Late King Bhumibol Adulyadej's
|
Memorial Day
|
11.
|
Wednesday
|
23
|
October
|
King Chulalongkorn Memorial Day
|
12.
|
Thursday
|
5
|
December
|
H.M. the Late King Bhumibol Adulyadej's Birthday
|
13.
|
Tuesday
|
31
|
December
|
New Year's Eve
Your acknowledgment of these matters would be appreciated.
Sincerely,
-Ampawee Chompoopongkasem-
(Ms. Ampawee Chompoopongkasem)
Company Secretary
