Central Pattana pcl : Annual Holidays for 2019

No. 51/2018/072

Subject:Annual Holidays for 2019

(Translation)

24 December 2018

To:

The President,

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Central Pattana Public Company Limited would like to inform the annual holidays for 2019, detailsare as follows:

1. Tuesday 1 January New Year's Day 2. Tuesday 19 February Makha Bucha Day 3. Monday 8 April Substitution for Praphutthayotfachulalok, The Great and The Chakri Memorial Day 4. Monday 15 April Substitution for Songkran Festival Day 5. Tuesday 16 April Substitution for Songkran Festival Day 6. Wednesday 1 May National Labour Day 7. Monday 20 May Substitution for Visakha Bucha Day 8. Monday 29 July Substitution for H.M. King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun's Birthday 9. Monday 12 August H.M. Queen Sirikit's Birthday 10. Monday 14 October Substitution for H.M. the Late King Bhumibol Adulyadej's Memorial Day 11. Wednesday 23 October King Chulalongkorn Memorial Day 12. Thursday 5 December H.M. the Late King Bhumibol Adulyadej's Birthday 13. Tuesday 31 December New Year's Eve

Your acknowledgment of these matters would be appreciated.

Sincerely,

-Ampawee Chompoopongkasem-

(Ms. Ampawee Chompoopongkasem)

Company Secretary