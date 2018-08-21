Central Pattana pcl : Clarification on News from Online Media and Newspaper

- Translation -

No. 051/2018/045

21 August 2018

Subject:Clarification on News from Online Media and Newspaper

To:

The President,

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

According to the news cited in "Kaohoon Online" on 20 August 2018 and "Kaohoon Daily News" on 21

August 2018 stating that Central Pattana Public Company Limited ("CPN") was in the process of making a tender offer for Grand Canal Land Public Company Limited ("GLAND"),

CPN would like to inform that the Company usually conducts feasibility study of the potential investments in real estate projects. As of now, there is no clear conclusion on such study, including price and conditions of the projects. If there is any progress of such potential activity, the Company will disclose the information to the Stock Exchange of Thailand in no time.

Your acknowledgment of this matter would be appreciated.

Sincerely,

-Ampawee Chompoopongkasem-

(Ms. Ampawee Chompoopongkasem)

Company Secretary