Central Pattana pcl : Dissemination the Notice for the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on CPN's website

03/25/2019 | 06:45am EDT

- Translation -

No. 51/2019/011

25 March 2019

Subject:Dissemination the Notice for the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on CPN's website

To:

The President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Pursuant to the resolution's of the Board of Directors of the Central Pattana Public Company Limited ("CPN") to convene the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 26 April 2019 at 2.00 p.m. at World Ballroom, 23rd floor, at Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld, 999/99 Rama 1 Road, Patumwan, Bangkok. CPN would like to inform that the notice for the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders together with attachments had been posted on CPN's website, http://cpn.listedcompany.com/shareholder_meeting.html, starting from 25 March 2019 onwards. Moreover, CPN has also publicized its 2018 annual report at http://cpn.listedcompany.com/home.html

If there is any shareholder would like CPN to provide explanation for the issues relating to the proposed agendas, questions can be submitted in advance toco.secretary@cpn.co.thor at facsimile no. 0-2264-5593, and kindly indicate the shareholder's name including the contactable address, the questions of which will be collected for further explanation.

Your acknowledgment of these matters would be appreciated.

Sincerely,

- Ampawee Chompoopongkasem -

(Ms. Ampawee Chompoopongkasem)

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Central Pattana pcl published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 10:44:11 UTC
