Central Pattana pcl : H sign posted on CPN and GLAND's securities on September 12, 2018 as the companies requested

H sign posted on CPN and GLAND's securities on September 12, 2018 as the companies requested
CPN, GLAND, SET
MorningCentral Pattana Public Company Limited (CPN) and Grand Canal Land Public Company Limited (GLAND) have requested trading halt (H) of their securities temporarily because CPN is in the process of negotiating the significant terms and conditions, especially prices, in order to invest in GLAND.
