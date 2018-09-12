Central Pattana pcl : H sign posted on CPN and GLAND's securities on September 12, 2018 as the companies requested

Headline:

H sign posted on CPN and GLAND's securities on September 12, 2018 as the companies requested

CPN, GLAND, SET

12-Sep-2018

MorningCentral Pattana Public Company Limited (CPN) and Grand Canal Land Public Company Limited (GLAND) have requested trading halt (H) of their securities temporarily because CPN is in the process of negotiating the significant terms and conditions, especially prices, in order to invest in GLAND.