Central Pattana pcl : Halt Sign lifted of CPN

Headline:
Security Symbol:
Announcement Details
Sign lifted
Subject
"Halt" (H) sign lifted
Security Symbol
CENTRAL PATTANA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (CPN)
H
Sign lifted on (date)
21-Aug-2018
Time
10:15
Reason
The company has clarified relevant material information.
Halt Sign lifted of CPN
CPN, SET
Attachments
Disclaimer
Central Pattana pcl published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 03:16:00 UTC