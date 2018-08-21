Log in
Central Pattana pcl : Halt Trading of GRAND CANAL LAND PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED "GLAND" and CENTRAL PATTANA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED "CPN"

08/21/2018 | 04:52am CEST

Headline:

Security Symbol:

Halt Trading of GRAND CANAL LAND PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED "GLAND" and CENTRAL PATTANA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED "CPN"

CPN, GLAND, SET

Announcement Details

Sign posted

21-Aug-2018

MorningThe Stock Exchange of Thailand "SET" has ordered securities trading Halt of CENTRAL PATTANA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED "CPN" and GRAND CANAL LAND PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED "GLAND" due to the circulating news about CPN's takeover from the major shareholder of GLAND, at 3.5 Baht. This matter is a material information and might affect its securities trading pattern as well as the investors' investment decisions, and the SET is waiting for the clarification from the company. Therefore, the SET has temporarily halted trading of the CPN and GLAND's securities, effective from morning trading session of August 21, 2018 until the company has clarified or disclosed this material information to the SET.

Disclaimer

Central Pattana pcl published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 02:51:05 UTC
