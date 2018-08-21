Headline:

Halt Trading of GRAND CANAL LAND PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED "GLAND" and CENTRAL PATTANA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED "CPN"

MorningThe Stock Exchange of Thailand "SET" has ordered securities trading Halt of CENTRAL PATTANA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED "CPN" and GRAND CANAL LAND PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED "GLAND" due to the circulating news about CPN's takeover from the major shareholder of GLAND, at 3.5 Baht. This matter is a material information and might affect its securities trading pattern as well as the investors' investment decisions, and the SET is waiting for the clarification from the company. Therefore, the SET has temporarily halted trading of the CPN and GLAND's securities, effective from morning trading session of August 21, 2018 until the company has clarified or disclosed this material information to the SET.