Central Pattana pcl : Request for temporary trading halt order of the Central Pattana Public Company Limited's securities (Revised PDF)

- Translation -

No. 051/2018/049

12 September 2018

Subject:

Request for temporary trading halt order of the Central Pattana Public Company Limited's securities

To:The President,

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

As Central Pattana Public Company Limited ("CPN")'s Board Meeting No. 6/2018 held on 10 August 2018 has approved with the condition for disclosure of information regarding the share acquisition of Grand Canal Land Public Company Limited ("GLAND") which could affect the tender offer of GLAND.

To prevent the investors from misleading from the fact, CPN would like to request to the Stock Exchange of Thailand to order a temporary halt during the morning session on 12 September 2018 as CPN is under the negotiation on significant conditions and price conclusion for the investment in such securities.

Your acknowledgment and action on this matter would be appreciated.

Sincerely yours,

-Ampawee Chompoopongkasem-

(Ms. Ampawee Chompoopongkasem)

Company Secretary