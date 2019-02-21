Central Pattana pcl : The Dividend Payment and the 2019 AGM Date (Edits PDF)

(Translation)

No. 51/2019/007

21 February 2019

Subject: To:

The Dividend Payment and the 2019 AGM Date The President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

With reference to the No. 2/2019 Central Pattana Public Company Limited ("CPN") Board of Directors meeting held on 21 February 2019, the Board has made key decisions concerning agenda of the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) as follows:

1. Approved the dividend payment against the 2018 performance outcomes at Baht 1.10 per share. The record date for the right to receive dividend would fall on 15 March 2019, and the dividend would be paid on 7 May 2019.

2. Approved to convene the 2019 AGM. The shareholders who are entitled to attend the AGM will be determined on the Record Date on 15 March 2019. The AGM will be held on 26 April 2019 at 2.00 p.m. at the World Ballroom, 23rd floor, at Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld, 999/99 Rama 1 Road, Patumwan, Bangkok. The agenda of the AGM are as follows:

Agenda 1

Acknowledgment of the Minutes of the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM)

Board of Directors' opinion : The Board recommends the Meeting to consider and acknowledge the Minutes of the 2018 AGM.

Agenda 2

Acknowledgment of the Company's performance outcomes of 2018

Board of Directors' opinion : The Board recommends the Meeting to consider and acknowledge the Company's performance outcomes of 2018.

Agenda 3

Approval of the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 Board of Directors' opinion : The Board recommends the Meeting to consider and approve the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018, reviewed by the Audit Committee and the Board and audited by the external auditor, which expressed its unqualified opinions.

Agenda 4

Agenda 5

Approval of the dividend payment against the 2018 performance outcomes Board of Directors' opinion : The Board recommends the Meeting to consider and approve the dividend payment against the 2018 performance outcomes at Baht 1.10 per share. The record date for the right to receive dividend would fall on 15 March 2019, and the dividend would be paid on 7 May 2019. However, the right to receive dividend is not confirmed until being approved by the 2019 AGM. Approval of the appointment of directors in place of those due to complete their terms in 2019

Board of Directors' opinion : The Board (exclusive of those with vested interests on this matter) considered and agreed with the proposal made by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee to recommend the Meeting to re-appoint all 4 retiring directors to retain office for another term as follows:

1) Mr. Veravat Chutichetpong Independent Director 2) Mr. Sudhisak Chirathivat Director 3) Mr. Kobchai Chirathivat Director 4) Mr. Prin Chirathivat Director

Agenda 6

Approval of the remuneration for the Board of Directors for 2019

Board of Directors' opinion : The Board considered and agreed with the proposal made by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee to recommend the Meeting to approve the remuneration for the Board of Directors for 2019 at the same rate of the remuneration for the Board of Directors for 2018 with a ceiling of Baht 20,000,000.

Agenda 7

Approval of the appointment of the external auditors and determination of the audit fees for 2019

Board of Directors' opinion : The Board considered and agreed with the proposal made by the Audit Committee to recommend the Meeting to appoint :

1) Ms. Vannaporn Jongperadechanon Certified Public Accountant No. 4098

2) Ms. Bongkot Amsageam Certified Public Accountant No. 3684

3) Ms. Vilaivan Pholprasert Certified Public Accountant No. 8420

4) Mrs. Sasithorn Pongadisak Certified Public Accountant No. 8802 from KPMG Poomchai Audit Limited ("Primary Auditor") that any of the above officers should serve as the external auditor and express opinions on the consolidated financial statements for 2019 and to approve the audit fee for 2019 with a ceiling of Baht 8,565,000 and Baht 803,502 for Secondary Auditor who serve as an external auditor for oversea subsidiaries. The Meeting should also delegate approval authority to the Management for incidental review fees of subsidiaries, associates, joint ventures, and others incurred in 2019.

Agenda 8

Other businesses (if any)

3. Approved to appoint Mr. Suthichai Chirathivat, Chairman, or Mr. Preecha Ekkunagul, President and

Chief Executive Officer, to have the approval authority under the limitation of law to amend the date, time, venue and agenda of the said shareholders' meeting.

The Company provided minor shareholders with the right to propose additional meeting agenda items and to nominate directors in advance by distributing details via its website and SET's news and information system from 28 September 2018 to 15 January 2019. However, no item and name were proposed as a result. The Company will disclose the details of 2019 AGM and its agendas online atwww.cpn.co.thprior to the meeting. For inquiries, please contact Office of the Company Secretary at +66(0)2667-5555 ext. 1684, 1686 or 1687 or at e-mail address:co.secretary@cpn.co.th

Your acknowledgment of these matters would be appreciated.

Sincerely,

- Ampawee Chompoopongkasem - (Ms. Ampawee Chompoopongkasem)

Company Secretary