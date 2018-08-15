Central People Government of People Re : A-share market to open up further

The A-share market is ready to embrace further opening-up to international investors as the benchmark Morgan Stanley Capital International index starts a new round of inclusion of A shares.

The MSCI announced on Aug 14 that it will implement the second step of the partial inclusion of China's A shares in the MSCI China Index and relevant composite indexes such as the MSCI Emerging Market Index.

The inclusion will take effect when the market closes on Aug 31. The next half-year index review is scheduled on Nov 13.

A total of 10 companies will be added in the second step, with the total China A shares included in the MSCI China Index reaching 236. With that, the constituents' weight in the MSCI China index will rise to 5 percent from the 2.5 percent realized in June. It also equals to 0.75 percent weighting on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

The 10 newly added companies include industry heavyweights such as China Shenhua Energy Company Ltd, China Unicom, ZTE Corporation, software company Yonyou Network and consumer electronics giant TCL Corporation.

But the MSCI warned that companies will be eliminated from its index if they still suspend trading the day before the adjusted inclusion takes effect.

Industry insiders said the second step inclusion will further bring an inflow of foreign capital in succession to that which started in late May.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange wrote in a note in late May that the foreign capital inflow into the MSCI included A shares via the Shanghai Hong Kong Stock Connect surged substantially to 11.27 billion yuan ($1.64 billion) on May 31－the day prior to June 1 when the MSCI index took effect. That number hit the record high during the first half of this year, which was also 2.5 times the average amount of the monthly total.