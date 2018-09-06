Central People Government of People Re : AIIB eyes sustained growth in spite of volatility

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank is targeting sustainable and robust growth through greater cooperation with countries in and beyond Asia despite volatility in global financial markets, especially emerging markets, said the bank's chief.

'We are focused on Asia, but we are also looking to support non-Asian countries,' said Jin Liqun, president of the 2-year-old multilateral development institution.

Jin outlined his vision for further cooperation with regions around the world.

'In a globalized economy, no individual country or region can sustain itself without close links to the rest of the world,' he said ahead of his keynote speech in Beijing on Sept 6 at the fourth session of Vision China, a series of talks hosted by China Daily. The theme of this session is 'China and Africa, Growing Together'.

'It is easy to showcase achievements during booming times. The real test will be when we face tough times and whether we can manage the ups and downs of geopolitics,' he said.

'I am not keen on building a behemoth. That is not my idea. What we need to do is scale up our program, step by step, on a solid foundation.'

Jin's commitment to building closer ties with neighboring regions is well accepted and the AIIB has until now approved 37 non-regional members. Last month the AIIB welcomed Lebanon as its 87th member.

'Our doors are open for all those who want to join us, be they Asian or non-Asian, and includes even the United States and Japan,' he said.

The lender is also keeping a close watch on volatility in emerging markets like Turkey and Argentina. 'It is tough, but not as bad as some people imagine. I think they (Turkey and Argentina) will be able to endure this difficult period and we remain committed to supporting their infrastructure projects,' Jin said.

The bank maintains a close relationship with the Belt and Road Initiative.