Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : AIIB eyes sustained growth in spite of volatility

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 05:52am CEST

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank is targeting sustainable and robust growth through greater cooperation with countries in and beyond Asia despite volatility in global financial markets, especially emerging markets, said the bank's chief.

'We are focused on Asia, but we are also looking to support non-Asian countries,' said Jin Liqun, president of the 2-year-old multilateral development institution.

Jin outlined his vision for further cooperation with regions around the world.

'In a globalized economy, no individual country or region can sustain itself without close links to the rest of the world,' he said ahead of his keynote speech in Beijing on Sept 6 at the fourth session of Vision China, a series of talks hosted by China Daily. The theme of this session is 'China and Africa, Growing Together'.

'It is easy to showcase achievements during booming times. The real test will be when we face tough times and whether we can manage the ups and downs of geopolitics,' he said.

'I am not keen on building a behemoth. That is not my idea. What we need to do is scale up our program, step by step, on a solid foundation.'

Jin's commitment to building closer ties with neighboring regions is well accepted and the AIIB has until now approved 37 non-regional members. Last month the AIIB welcomed Lebanon as its 87th member.

'Our doors are open for all those who want to join us, be they Asian or non-Asian, and includes even the United States and Japan,' he said.

The lender is also keeping a close watch on volatility in emerging markets like Turkey and Argentina. 'It is tough, but not as bad as some people imagine. I think they (Turkey and Argentina) will be able to endure this difficult period and we remain committed to supporting their infrastructure projects,' Jin said.

The bank maintains a close relationship with the Belt and Road Initiative.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 03:51:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
09/05Dollar sags as European peers bounce; Aussie dips after trade data
RE
09/05CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : AIIB eyes sustained growth in spite of volatility
PU
09/05Asian shares a sea of red on trade, emerging market anxieties
RE
09/05Asian shares a sea of red on trade, emerging market anxieties
RE
09/05MTIB MALAYSIAN TIMBER INDUSTRY BOARD : Kursus Ujian Semula Pemeringkat Siri 1/2018
PU
09/05Dissenter criticises BOJ's flexible bond yield plan, wants more easing
RE
09/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09/05WORLD BANK : Expanded Pacific Labor Schemes Could Fill Looming Aged Care Gap
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Justice Department probes whether social media is 'stifling' speech
2FACEBOOK : Justice Department probes whether social media is 'stifling' speech
3TESLA : TESLA : bond hits record low, stock slips as investor worry deepens
4HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (T : INSURER GREAT-WEST LIFECO SEEKS TO SELL $2 BILLION WORTH OF CONTRACTS: ..
5GLAXOSMITHKLINE : GLAXOSMITHKLINE : Drugmaker GSK to eliminate 650 U.S. jobs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.