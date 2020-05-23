Central People Government of People Re : Ambassadors' views on China's Government Work Report (1)

Log in
Ambassadors' views on China's Government Work Report (1)

05/23/2020

Dr. Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to China

I watched the Government Work Report delivered by Premier Li Keqiang with great interest, and saw hugely encouraging signs of a country leading the world in public health and economic recovery. These positive and engaging measures provide inspiration and opportunities to my own country, the United Arab Emirates.

For a country that has been the biggest contributor to global GDP growth for many years and the UAE's largest trading partner, at $70 billion in annual bilateral trade flows, I believe this report is good for China and a positive opportunity for my country as well.

Initiatives to boost business, including the fostering of an enabling environment for the development of the private sector and ensuring private businesses have equal access to production factors and policy support, are good for businesses in China and worldwide.

For countries such as our own the commitment to opening-up, including China's focus on high-quality joint building of the Belt and Road and mutually beneficial cooperation, is welcoming and encouraging. This is timely as the world re-engages once more in mutual development and support, and the BRI drives forward bilateral benefits through the infrastructure development needed around the globe.

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 22 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2020 07:22:01 UTC
