Central People Government of People Re : Aviation Expo to highlight aero engine, gas turbine

BEIJING - The aero engine and gas turbine industrial chain will become a highlight of the upcoming Aviation Expo China 2019 in September, according to the organizer.

It will be the first time for the Aviation Expo China (Beijing Airshow) to show the domestic and global aero engine and gas turbine industry with the industry panorama, said its organizer.

The aero engine and gas turbine industry is an iconic industry which can reflect a country's comprehensive industry level. And China has listed it among the key science and technology projects.

Aero engines and key engine components will be displayed at the expo.

During the expo, an international forum on the aero engine field will be jointly held by the Chinese Academy of Engineering (CAE) and Aero Engine Corporation of China (AECC).

Launched in 1984, the Aviation Expo China was the country's first professional aviation expo.

The biennial expo will be held in Beijing from Sept 18 to 20 at the China National Convention Center, with an exhibition area of 22,000 square meters this year.

To date, more than 300 exhibitors from 11 countries and regions have confirmed their participation in the expo.