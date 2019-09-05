Central People Government of People Re : Beijing-Xiongan intercity railway starts test runs

BEIJING - The Beijing section of the intercity railway linking Beijing with Xiongan New Area started test runs on Sept 5.

The intercity railway line, set to be operational by 2020, will be an important link between the urban areas of Beijing, Beijing Daxing International Airport and Xiongan New Area.

The Beijing section of the railway line, with a length of 33.97 km, starts with Liying Station in Daxing district and ends at Daxing Airport.

The designed speed of the section is 250 kph, and the commuting time between Beijing West Railway Station and Daxing Airport will take around 20 minutes.

The test runs will last until the end of September.