Central People Government of People Re : BiH, China sign MoUs to strengthen cooperation on media, think tank

04/17/2019 | 09:33pm EDT

SARAJEVO - Bosnia and Herzegovina's (BiH's) Deputy Minister of Communication and Transport Sasa Dalipagic and Chinese Ambassador to BiH Ji Ping signed two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) on media cooperation and the establishment of think tank cooperation between the two countries on April 17.

The signing of the memorandums is done in 'the desire to further strengthen the cooperation between the two friendly countries', Dalipagic said after the signing ceremony.

When it comes to joint cooperation, Dalipagic said that both countries will organize forums, seminars and roundtables, with a mutual exchange of experiences and attitudes on issues of common interest.

He emphasized that the MoU on media cooperation, envisaged to 'establish a mechanism that will foster cooperation between the field of publishing, broadcasting, film, television and print', includes news exchange, joint coverage of programs, mutual visits, as well as fostering wider coverage of economic, cultural and social news.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 01:32:01 UTC
