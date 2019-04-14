Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : CEECs expect broader cooperation with China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/14/2019 | 06:58am EDT

BEIJING - Speaking highly of the just-concluded eighth China-CEEC leaders' meeting, Central and Eastern European Countries (CEECs) express the hope that cooperation between the two sides can be lifted to a broader and higher level.

The meeting, themed 'Building new bridges through openness, innovation and partnership,' was held on April 12 in the southern Croatian coastal city of Dubrovnik, with the participation of Premier Li Keqiang and leaders of 16 CEECs.

Delo, a national daily in Slovenia, has paid close attention to the meeting. It said on April 12 in an editorial that the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) aims to join hands with regions including Europe in creating a better life and shows Europe the prospects of future win-win cooperation with Asia.

Tomislav Tolusic, Croatian deputy prime minister and minister of agriculture, told Xinhua that as Croatia hosts the meeting, it is a great opportunity for the country to position itself in the region, in Europe and even broader than that.

He said that Croatia and China have many common points and can cooperate in many different areas. He expects that bilateral cooperation will be more concrete after the meeting.

Tolusic's remarks were echoed by Luka Burilovic, president of the Croatian Chamber of Commerce, who said possibilities of cooperation between Croatia and China are enormous.

Premier Li delivered a speech at the ninth China-CEEC Business Forum on April 12, during which he said China will continue to create conditions to import more honey, fruit, dairy and meat products and other farm produce from CEECs to meet the diverse needs of Chinese consumers.

Burilovic told Xinhua that his country was delighted by Premier Li's remarks, saying this is good news for Croatia as his country could provide high-quality products for the Chinese market.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 14 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2019 10:57:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:15aGlobal Stock Rally Defies Dimming Economic Outlook
DJ
07:09aAs Trump pressures Powell, Wall Street gives Fed a passing grade
RE
07:05aWould a political Fed rescue the world?
RE
06:58aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : CEECs expect broader cooperation with China
PU
05:08aMOAF MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE AND FORESTS OF BHUT : Bird Flu outbreak at Dhamdara under control
PU
02:58aNAJWYZSZA IZBA KONTROLI : Debate on the EUROSAI communication policy
PU
01:36aECB's Draghi worried about Fed's independence
RE
04/13World's largest plane makes first flight over California
RE
04/13Mnuchin says hopes U.S.-China trade talks nearing 'final round'
RE
04/13Saudi Aramco increases gasoline prices starting April 14 -statement
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LTD : JET AIRWAYS INDIA : Over 1,000 Jet Airways pilots not to fly from Monday due to unpa..
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : investors desperate to boot Mark Zuckerberg from chairmanship
3MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Mondelēz Global LLC Conducts Voluntary Recall of Certain Chewy Chips Ahoy 13oz D..
4CAPITALAND LIMITED : CAPITALAND : Ascott boosts KSA portfolio with new Alkhobar property
5NETFLIX : NETFLIX : ANNOUNCES ALRAWABI SCHOOL FOR GIRLS, A MIDDLE EASTERN ORIGINAL BY FRESH FEMALE ARAB VOICES

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About