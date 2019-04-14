Central People Government of People Re : CEECs expect broader cooperation with China

BEIJING - Speaking highly of the just-concluded eighth China-CEEC leaders' meeting, Central and Eastern European Countries (CEECs) express the hope that cooperation between the two sides can be lifted to a broader and higher level.

The meeting, themed 'Building new bridges through openness, innovation and partnership,' was held on April 12 in the southern Croatian coastal city of Dubrovnik, with the participation of Premier Li Keqiang and leaders of 16 CEECs.

Delo, a national daily in Slovenia, has paid close attention to the meeting. It said on April 12 in an editorial that the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) aims to join hands with regions including Europe in creating a better life and shows Europe the prospects of future win-win cooperation with Asia.

Tomislav Tolusic, Croatian deputy prime minister and minister of agriculture, told Xinhua that as Croatia hosts the meeting, it is a great opportunity for the country to position itself in the region, in Europe and even broader than that.

He said that Croatia and China have many common points and can cooperate in many different areas. He expects that bilateral cooperation will be more concrete after the meeting.

Tolusic's remarks were echoed by Luka Burilovic, president of the Croatian Chamber of Commerce, who said possibilities of cooperation between Croatia and China are enormous.

Premier Li delivered a speech at the ninth China-CEEC Business Forum on April 12, during which he said China will continue to create conditions to import more honey, fruit, dairy and meat products and other farm produce from CEECs to meet the diverse needs of Chinese consumers.

Burilovic told Xinhua that his country was delighted by Premier Li's remarks, saying this is good news for Croatia as his country could provide high-quality products for the Chinese market.