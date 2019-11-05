Central People Government of People Re : CIIE shows China's continued commitment to integration with global economy

GENEVA - The second China International Import Expo (CIIE) is a 'clear commitment' of the Chinese government to continue its integration with the global economy, Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Roberto Azevedo has said.

In an exclusive interview with Xinhua, Azevedo underlined that uncertainty is a 'common element' appearing in all the latest economic studies and analyses.

'Uncertainty is dragging down the economy because investors are not investing in projects and in enterprises,' said Azevedo. 'That kind of uncertainty needs to be scaled down.'

'The more we can do to help diminish trade tension, the more we can do to reduce the level of uncertainty in the world, the better it will be for the global economy and for everybody,' he suggested.

Against the backdrop of global economic uncertainty, China has taken new rounds of opening-up policies to improve its business environment, facilitate foreign investment in China, and welcome more exporters on its ground.

'I think opening-up is always the best way to go,' said Azevedo.

He recalled that China's accession to the WTO in 2001 marked a new historic stage for the country's opening-up. 'Tariffs were lowered, reforms were made. And the liberalizing effort clearly had a major role in the phenomenal growth that we saw in China over the last 18 years.'

Admitting that opening-up was a 'positive and right decision,' he stressed the importance to 'keep opening up and keep reforming in a way that facilitates more integration.'

As the WTO is attending the CIIE as an international organization participant, Azevedo said 'there is a clear commitment of the Chinese government' to continue its 'integration with global economy.'

'I think the message was very well received overall, particularly by the major trading partners,' he noted.

Moreover, Azevedo said the CIIE is not only 'one show ... to send a message,' but also 'something that they intend to transform into an ongoing process.'

'Connecting more to others, importing more, exporting more, all those connectivities are fundamental if we are looking at the long-term sustainable process of development,' concluded Azevedo.