Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : COVID-19 sends most G20 members into negative GDP growth, except China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/05/2020 | 10:05am EDT

After a drawn-out fight against the COVID-19 pandemic over the past half year, countries going through lockdowns to varying degrees have recently published the growth rate of their gross domestic product (GDP) in the second quarter, and 'slump' has become the buzzword.

Nonetheless, be it 'quarter-on-quarter' growth or 'year-over-year' economic performance, China has grossed impressive positive growth from April through to June. And this is inseparable from the bolstering of anti-epidemic efforts.

The world's second-largest economy grew by 3.2 percent in April-June from a year earlier, reversing a 6.8-percent decline in the first quarter - the first contraction since at least 1992 when official quarterly GDP records started, according to China's National Bureau of Statistics.

The reading beats the median 1.1-percent forecast by economists surveyed by Nikkei and coincides with an AFP poll, which projected the economy would claw its way back into growth territory in the second quarter of this year. The poll also forecast that China will be the only major economy to experience positive growth this year.

'China's GDP growth rebounded rapidly in the second quarter, thanks to the successful epidemic control, orderly resumption of work and production, and supportive government policies,' said Bai Ming, deputy director of the international market research institute of Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation.

The Wall Street Journal has said China's strategy of early lockdowns as well as the modest stimulus are paying economic dividends. 'China is experiencing something far closer to a V-shaped recovery than any other major economy. Growth is likely to slow in the second half but still be faster than in most other places,' wrote the newspaper.

Lackluster performance

The US suffered its biggest economic decline since the government began recording the index after World War II in the second quarter of 2020 as the novel coronavirus continues to ravage the economy, leaving business shut and tens of millions unemployed.

Its GDP plunged 32.9 percent on an annualized basis, following a five-percent decline in the first quarter. The historic crash is far worse than the 8.4-percent quarterly drop during the 2007-2009 Great Recession. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the largest drop in GDP on record was 10 percent in 1958.

On the last day of August, data released by India's National Statistics Office showed that the country's GDP in the April-June quarter this year dropped by 23.9 percent year on year. The Indian media pointed out that this was the biggest decline since the country began to release quarterly economic data in 1996, and it was worse than the pessimistic expectations of most economists.

On Sept 2, the Australian Bureau of Statistics again disclosed that the country's GDP had shrunk by seven percent from the previous quarter in Q2, marking the largest decline since 1959 on record.

The country joins the United States, Japan, UK and Germany in technical recession, defined as two straight quarters of decline, in Australia's first such downturn since 1991.

The US economy contracted by 9.1 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, the UK by 21.7 percent, France by 18.9 percent, Spain 22.1 percent, Italy 17.7 percent and Germany 11.3 percent. The whole euro zone witnessed a 15-percent slide and Japan contracted by 9.9 percent in the April-June period.

In addition to the world's major economies, South Africa's central bank expects economy to shrink a stunning 40.1 percent in Q2, letting alone Argentina immersed in negative growth since 2018.

Aside from these, a finance ministry report published in July showed Saudi Arabia had notched up a deficit of 109.2 billion riyals ($29.12 billion) in the second quarter this year in that low oil prices hurt revenues. The world's largest oil exporter's Q2 oil revenues fell by 45 percent year-on-year to $25.5 billion, with total revenues dropping 49 percent to settle at nearly $36 billion.

Among the G20 member countries hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, China is the only country that resumed its growth trajectory in the April-June period, with the rest fizzling into nothing or on cusp of recession.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 05 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2020 14:04:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:06aTrump administration weighs blacklisting China's chipmaker SMIC
RE
10:05aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : COVID-19 sends most G20 members into negative GDP growth, except China
PU
09:50aMTN takes challenges against Ghana market regulator to Supreme Court
RE
08:15aU.K. Gambles on End to Covid-19 Lifeline as Other Europeans Watch and Wait
DJ
07:55aCentral Europe conveys the promise of a success story
PU
07:55aPRIME MINISTER OF HUNGARY : Europe is in trouble
PU
07:38aEU demanding potential veto on Britain's post-Brexit laws, regulations - The Times
RE
05:56aIKEA's shopping centers arm buys San Francisco mall in its first US real estate deal
RE
05:38aTikTok troubles narrow gap between Beijing and ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ETSY, INC. : Etsy gets into S&P 500, Tesla does not
2MODERNA, INC. : Vaccine developer Moderna could slow COVID-19 trials to add at-risk minorities
3SANOFI FRANCE CHIEF: future COVID-19 vaccine seen below 10 euros
4SANOFI : SANOFI FRANCE CHIEF: future COVID-19 vaccine seen below 10 euros
5GOLD : Philippine c.bank to begin trading in gold to keep at around 10% of reserves

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group