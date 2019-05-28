Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : CSRC widens avenues for futures trade

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 10:59pm EDT

China will give foreign investors more access to its commodity futures market as part of its continuing efforts to strengthen the real economy, the top securities regulator said on May 28.

The move will benefit both overseas and domestic market participants, and the opening-up of the stock index futures market will also speed up, experts said.

The country will allow overseas investors to trade more types of onshore commodity futures contracts without registering a Chinese entity, and will continuously improve the related rules, Lu Dongsheng, an official with the China Securities Regulatory Commission, told a forum on May 28.

The Shanghai Futures Exchange will open up its nonferrous metals futures contracts to foreign investors, Jiang Yan, Party secretary of the exchange, said at the same forum. The bourse will also list a new type of futures contract, TSR20 Rubber, which will be available to both domestic and foreign investors, he said.

Lu also announced other measures to develop China's commodity futures market, such as accelerating the launch of rice and fertilizer futures, guiding more companies and fund managers entering the market, and assisting in formulating the Futures Law.

'As prices of bulk commodities fluctuated frequently and sharply in recent years, the real economy has a huge demand for risk management,' Lu said, stressing the importance of accelerating the development of the futures market amid uncertainties.

China stepped up efforts to open up the commodity futures market last year, making three futures contracts available to foreign investors so far, including crude oil, iron ore and purified terephthalic acid (PTA), a raw material for making plastics.

Accelerating the opening up of China's commodity futures market will help foreign investors optimize their renminbi-denominated asset portfolios as they can incorporate investment targets of a wider variety, said Wang Tingting, an associate professor of finance with the Central University of Finance and Economics in Beijing.

'Moreover, as foreign investors' trading helps boost liquidity in the domestic market and makes the price changes more consistent with international trends, domestic market participants can also better hedge against risks,' he said.

Experts also expect China to open up the stock index futures market to foreign investors, as they have large exposure in the A-share market and are therefore in need of this risk management tool.

Foreign investors' access to onshore stock index futures is an 'infrastructure' for financial market opening-up, without which foreign investors' passion for Chinese shares may be dampened, said Wang Maobin, investment department chair at the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing.

In April, the CSRC pledged to promote the opening-up of stock index futures. At present, onshore stock index futures are unavailable to overseas investors, and they can only hedge risks associated with investing in A shares through offshore instruments.

'After the stock index futures market opens up, investor bases will diversify, helping China's capital market achieve a higher efficiency in asset pricing,' Wang said, adding that capital market reform and opening-up is part of China's moves to promote quality development.

'One of the key priorities this year is to accelerate the development of direct financing and the capital market, to strengthen the capital market's capacity to promote economic growth,' Guo Shuqing, the People's Bank of China's Party secretary and head of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, said in an interview with China Central Television on Monday.

The Sino-US trade tensions have had a limited impact on China's financial markets and the effects will be 'even smaller' in the future, Guo said.

Yi Huiman, chairman of the CSRC, also pledged earlier in May to continuously enhance the quality of listed firms as part of supply-side reforms in the financial sector to promote the high-quality development of the real economy.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 02:58:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:51pOil drops as trade war concerns outweigh supply disruptions
RE
11:47pBOJ's Kuroda signals room for more flexible inflation target
RE
11:44pHuawei asks U.S. court to declare defence bill 'unconstitutional'
RE
11:33pHong Kong judges see risks in proposed extradition changes
RE
11:20pVietnam's May consumer prices up 2.88% year-on-year - government statistics office
RE
11:18pMalaysia's central bank says it intervenes in FX market to avoid volatility
RE
11:17pNIKKEI : Japan stocks to rise 6% by year-end, trade spats seen easing - Reuters poll
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:14pTrade Fight, Curbs on Huawei Threaten 5G Growth in U.S. -- 2d Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : greed helped fuel U.S. opioid crisis, Oklahoma claims at trial
2NINTENDO CO., LTD : NINTENDO : Pokemon Co developing sleep-based gaming app, plans 2020 launch
3WORKDAY : WORKDAY : beats revenue and profit estimates on higher subscriptions
4A. O. SMITH CORPORATION : DEADLINE FOR A.O. SMITH CORPORATION INVESTORS: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That..
5TRANS WORLD ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATIO : TRANS WORLD ENTERTAINMENT: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About