Central People Government of People Re : China, ASEAN countries to strengthen media exchanges, cooperation

11/03/2019 | 03:43am EST

BANGKOK - China and countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will take more actions to strengthen media exchanges and cooperation to further enhance mutual understanding and friendship between their peoples and boost ties between the two sides.

Leaders of China and the 10 ASEAN member states made the pledge in a joint statement after their 22nd ASEAN-China summit held here Nov 3.

ASEAN-China relations are among the most substantial of ASEAN's dialogue partnerships, with both sides committed to fostering friendly relations, good neighborliness and mutually beneficial cooperation, the statement pointed out.

Both sides welcomed the designation of the year 2019 as the ASEAN-China Year of Media Exchanges during their last summit in 2018 and agreed to take more actions to further promote the media exchanges and cooperation, according to the statement.

The measures include greater communication between governments on media policies and issues; strengthening cooperation on news coverage and materials, intensifying media industry cooperation in media technology research and development, encouraging exchanges in education and training of media professionals, among others.

The 35th ASEAN summit and related summits are taking place here on Nov 3 and Nov 4. Leaders from 10 ASEAN countries and their dialogue countries will sum up achievements in last year's partnerships and seek solutions to foster development and tackle regional and global issues.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 03 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2019 08:42:05 UTC
