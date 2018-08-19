Central People Government of People Re : China-ASEAN trade set to soar

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations, a bloc that constitutes China's third largest trading partner, will exploit a variety of opportunities to further tap China's market, given the encouraging bilateral trade performance last year, an official said.

'ASEAN expects more opportunities to export products like some agricultural products to China. Thailand, for instance, hopes for more exports of frozen seafood and beverages to China as tariff on the two kinds are already reduced but exports are still low,' said Sakarn Saensopa, consul (commercial) at the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Nanning, capital city of the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region.

'Thailand is also interested in exporting other products from the service and manufacturing sectors to China, like auto parts,' Saensopa said. 'We also promised to open more of our market by cutting more tariffs in order to have a freer flow of trade and investment.'

According to Saensopa, the combined ASEAN-China region today offers an impressively large market, boasting a massive 1.8 billion consumers.

'Working together in a truly win-win partnership, ASEAN and China can attract trade and investment from all over the world and make the ASEAN-China region a new 'growth pole',' Saensopa said.

Bilateral trade between China and ASEAN economies reached $232.64 billion in the first five months this year, up by 18.9 percent year-on-year. Last year, trade hit a record high of $514.8 billion.

'The credit (of trade growth) must go to China's Belt and Road Initiative. Amidst the global economic instability, the Chinese government introduced the Maritime Silk Road which has led to greater connectivity and cooperation among the economies along the route,' Saensopa said.

The Belt and Road Initiative, or the Silk Road Economic Belt and 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, was launched in 2013 to promote trade and economic cooperation among economies along the Belt and Road routes, and to further open up markets in a mutually beneficial manner.