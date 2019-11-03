Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : China, ASEAN vow to strengthen cooperation in smart city policy making, planning

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/03/2019 | 04:53am EST

BANGKOK - China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) pledged to strengthen cooperation in smart city policy making and planning so as to promote the quality and sustainable development of smart cities.

The pledge was made at the 22nd ASEAN-China Summit held in Bangkok on Nov 3.

In a statement issued after the summit, the two sides agreed to explore cooperation on standards by promoting cooperation in communication, mutual recognition, development and use of suitable international standards and related policies and conformity assessment schemes regarding smart city technology industries, key fields of application and integrated solutions.

They will strengthen capacity building for standardization and explore the application of localized standards, taking into account the specific needs and different priorities as well as different levels of development of each city.

The two sides will also advance technological innovation by exploring facilitation of information exchange on achievements and joint research and innovation opportunities, jointly improve innovative capacity, and actively pursue cooperation in the various fields of smart city development.

They will encourage the establishment of mutually-beneficial partnership between ASEAN and Chinese cities as well as partnership involving private sector solution providers and other relevant institutions from both sides.

The two sides promised to explore opportunities to incorporate cultural linkages between ASEAN and Chinese cities to promote better understanding across cultures and strengthen the people-to-people bonds.

The two sides also agreed to promote capacity building and knowledge sharing by encouraging universities, enterprises and research institutions to conduct training programs, jointly nurture talent in fields of smart city development, and encourage exchanges among related government departments, research institutions, enterprises and other relevant stakeholders to promote the sharing of knowledge, technology and innovative solutions.

The smart city concept was invented after rapid urbanization created a string of challenges in areas including transportation, water conservation, communication, waste disposal and pollution.

Established in 1967, ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 03 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2019 09:52:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:28aTIMELINE : Saudi Aramco's winding road to an IPO
RE
05:22aLabour will raise taxes on top 5% of earners, companies - McDonnell
RE
05:13aSaudi Arabia starts Aramco IPO process
RE
05:11aPM Johnson says my deal is only way to get Brexit done
RE
05:01aSAUDI WORKING ON SPEEDING UP ARAMCO IPO PROCESS : NCB executive
RE
04:53aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China, ASEAN vow to strengthen cooperation in smart city policy making, planning
PU
04:45aEarnings Tide Lifts Most Stocks
DJ
04:20aInstacart workers protest as pressure mounts on gig companies
RE
04:19aHighlights of Saudi Aramco intention to float
RE
04:18aSaudi Aramco chairman says firm will continue to meet global oil supply demand post listing
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACTBOX - SAUDI ARAMCO: the oil colossus
2COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION : Instacart workers protest as pressure mounts on gig companies
3SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION S : Aramco says attack did not impact finances, operations
4ATOS : ATOS : VMworld Europe
5Saudi Arabia kick-starts IPO of world's largest oil company

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group