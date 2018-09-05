Log in
Central People Government of People Re : China, Africa agree to build even stronger community with shared future

09/05/2018 | 02:22am CEST

BEIJING - China and African countries agreed to work together toward an even stronger community with a shared future, according to a declaration adopted on Sept 4 at the 2018 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Sharing weal and woe, the Chinese and African peoples have forged a deep friendship rooted in similar historical experiences, development tasks, and political aspirations, the declaration says.

'We agree to strengthen collective dialogue, enhance traditional friendship, deepen practical cooperation, and work together toward an even stronger China-Africa community with a shared future,' it says.

Calling Africa an important participant in the Belt and Road Initiative, the declaration says China-Africa cooperation under the initiative will generate more resources and means, expand the market and space for African development, and broaden its development prospects.

African countries support China in hosting the second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in 2019, the declaration says.

It notes that China and African countries applaud the role FOCAC has played over the past 18 years to promote China-Africa relations.

In the declaration, China pledges to continue to strengthen solidarity and cooperation with African countries in keeping with the principle of sincerity, real results, affinity and good faith, and the principle of upholding justice while pursuing shared interests, as proposed by President Xi Jinping.

China welcomes a representational office of the African Union (AU) in Beijing, the document says.

African members of FOCAC reaffirm their commitment to the one-China principle, and their support for China's reunification and China's efforts in resolving territorial and maritime disputes peacefully through friendly consultation and negotiation.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 00:21:03 UTC
