Central People Government of People Re : China, Angola agree to promote ties as presidents meet in Beijing

BEIJING - President Xi Jinping held talks with visiting Angolan President Joao Lourenco in Beijing on Oct 9, agreeing to continue developing bilateral ties.

Xi said he is glad to see the second visit to Beijing in about a month by Lourenco, who came to attend the 2018 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in early September.

Xi said the success of the summit has injected vigor and opportunities into the development of China-Africa and China-Angola ties, calling on the two sides to work together to actively and quickly promote the development of ties.

'China is confident of the future of bilateral cooperation,' Xi said, urging the two sides to 'cement political mutual trust, strengthen high-level contacts, deepen strategic communication, and understand and support each other's core interests and grave concerns.'

Xi said that China has empathy with the historical experiences of African countries and firmly supports people of African countries in opposing foreign interference, and independently choosing their path of development.

Xi said he expects the two sides to implement the results of the 2018 Beijing Summit of the FOCAC, promote the eight major initiatives unveiled at the summit to realize early progress, and advance the Belt and Road Initiative.

President Xi called on the two sides to advance the strategic integration of each other's development plans, strengthen cooperation in traditional areas, expand new growth points in mutually beneficial cooperation, and promote the industrialization and economic diversification of Angola.

Xi also said it is necessary to expand people-to-people exchanges and exchanges between local areas.

He called for closer multilateral coordination, expecting the two sides to jointly safeguard multilateralism, build an open world economy and make the international order more just and equitable.