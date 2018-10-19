Central People Government of People Re : China, B&R countries seek deeper cooperation on energy

NANJING - China and over 10 Belt and Road countries pledged to build a cooperative partnership on energy to inject new impetus to energy development of various countries on Oct 18.

The pledge was made in a joint declaration announced at the Belt and Road Energy Ministerial Conference, which was held in East China's Suzhou city.

Energy cooperation has been a key field in jointly building the Belt and Road. Since the initiative was proposed five years ago, a set of energy projects have been successfully launched, bringing great social and economic benefits.

To promote the utilization of clean, safe and efficient energy has become a common task worldwide.

Participants at the meeting also said that countries need to tap potentials for energy cooperation, solve problems in green energy development, speed up global energy transition, and jointly promote high-quality development of green energy.