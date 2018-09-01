Central People Government of People Re : China, Botswana agree to raise ties to new level

BEIJING - President Xi Jinping held talks with Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi in Beijing, and the two leaders agreed to raise bilateral ties to a new level on Aug 31.

Masisi, on a state visit to China, is to attend the 2018 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) scheduled for Sept 3 and 4.

'We appreciate that the Botswana government is committed to China-Botswana friendship and deepening cooperation with China in all areas,' Xi said, suggesting the two sides aim high and look far, increase mutual trust and deepen cooperation to raise bilateral ties to a new high.

President Xi Jinping (L) holds a welcoming ceremony for Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi before their talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Aug 31, 2018.[Photo/Xinhua]

Xi stressed the need for China and Botswana to intensify high-level exchanges, deepen governmental, legislative and sub-national exchanges and always understand and support each other on issues involving their development paths, core interests and major concerns.

China stands ready to enhance aligning development strategies with Botswana and welcomes Botswana to take an active part in the Belt and Road construction, Xi added.

President Xi Jinping (L) communicates with Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi at a welcoming ceremony before their talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Aug 31, 2018.[Photo/Xinhua]

The Chinese President also spoke of the need to boost people-to-people exchanges, wildlife protection, communication and coordination in international and regional affairs, jointly safeguard the rights and interests of the developing countries, advance development of a new type of international relations and build a community with a shared future for humanity.

Masisi said Botswana has since independence maintained good ties with China. Botswana people appreciate China's continued assistance in areas such as infrastructure and healthcare.