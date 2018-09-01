Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : China, Botswana agree to raise ties to new level

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/01/2018 | 10:27am CEST

BEIJING - President Xi Jinping held talks with Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi in Beijing, and the two leaders agreed to raise bilateral ties to a new level on Aug 31.

Masisi, on a state visit to China, is to attend the 2018 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) scheduled for Sept 3 and 4.

'We appreciate that the Botswana government is committed to China-Botswana friendship and deepening cooperation with China in all areas,' Xi said, suggesting the two sides aim high and look far, increase mutual trust and deepen cooperation to raise bilateral ties to a new high.

President Xi Jinping (L) holds a welcoming ceremony for Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi before their talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Aug 31, 2018.[Photo/Xinhua]

Xi stressed the need for China and Botswana to intensify high-level exchanges, deepen governmental, legislative and sub-national exchanges and always understand and support each other on issues involving their development paths, core interests and major concerns.

China stands ready to enhance aligning development strategies with Botswana and welcomes Botswana to take an active part in the Belt and Road construction, Xi added.

President Xi Jinping (L) communicates with Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi at a welcoming ceremony before their talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Aug 31, 2018.[Photo/Xinhua]

The Chinese President also spoke of the need to boost people-to-people exchanges, wildlife protection, communication and coordination in international and regional affairs, jointly safeguard the rights and interests of the developing countries, advance development of a new type of international relations and build a community with a shared future for humanity.

Masisi said Botswana has since independence maintained good ties with China. Botswana people appreciate China's continued assistance in areas such as infrastructure and healthcare.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 01 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2018 08:26:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:42aEU ends trade controls on Chinese solar panels
RE
10:27aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China, Botswana agree to raise ties to new level
PU
10:22aMINISTRY OF STEEL OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Binoy Kumar Assumes Charge of Secretary in Steel Ministry
PU
09:17aINDUSTRIAL ROBOTICS MARKET 2018-2024 DEVELOPMENT TRENDS, COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS AND KEY MANUFACTURERS REPORT : The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Industrial Robotics Market by type (articulated, cartesian, cylindrical, parallel, scara robots), application (automotive, chemical, rubber, plastics, electrical, electronics), function (assembling, material handling, milling, cutting, processing, painting, dispensing, soldering, welding) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North Am
AQ
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
08:40aChina's Meituan Dianping sets HK IPO valuation at up to $55 billion - sources
RE
08:38aHNA Group trims debt nearly 11 percent, or $11.6 billion, in first half
RE
08:32aCANCER RESEARCH UK : News digest – blood cancer immunotherapy, energy drink ban, ‘no-deal’ Brexit plans and our Annual Review
PU
07:27aFOOD SAFETY AND INSPECTION SERVICE : J.T.M. Provisions Company Recalls Cooked Ground Beef Products Due To Possible Listeria Contamination
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. to move ahead with Mexico trade pact, keep talking to Canada
2TESLA : TESLA SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors..
3JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : U.S. fund managers trim bank stocks on profit worries
4TILRAY INC : TILRAY : Cannabis company Tilray valued at $4.8bn, posts $10m sales
5DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Executive Exits as Turnover Continues

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.