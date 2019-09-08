Log in
Central People Government of People Re : China, Brazil agree to advance bilateral ties, strengthen cooperation

09/08/2019 | 07:37am EDT

BRASILIA - China and Brazil agreed on Sept 7 to advance bilateral ties and strengthen cooperation in various fields.

State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe is on a four-day visit in Brazil that started from Sept 5, where he attended the 197th anniversary celebrations of Brazil's independence on Sept 7.

On the sidelines of the celebration ceremony, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro held talks with Wei, asking him to convey his sincere greetings and good wishes to President Xi Jinping.

'I am looking forward to visiting China in October and meeting with Chinese President Xi,' said Bolsonaro.

For his part, Wei conveyed Xi's kind greetings and good wishes to Bolsonaro, as well as his congratulations on Brazil's independence anniversary.

Under the guidance of Xi and Bolsonaro, the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Brazil has strengthened, and their military ties have maintained a good momentum, said Wei.

China is willing to work with Brazil, consolidate pragmatic cooperation in various fields, and promote the bilateral relations and military ties to a new level, Wei added.

On Sept 6, Brazilian Vice-President Hamilton Mourao met with Wei. Mourao said China is Brazil's trustworthy and reliable partner for comprehensive strategic cooperation, and Brazil is willing to work with China to strengthen all-around cooperation in various fields.

During the talks with Mourao, Wei said China and Brazil are good friends and good partners, and China stands ready to work with Brazil to advance the ties and the two countries and militaries in a healthy way.

Meanwhile, Brazilian Defense Minister Fernando Azevedo e Silva also held talks with Wei.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 08 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2019 11:36:01 UTC
