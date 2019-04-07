Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : China, CEEC see steady trade growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/07/2019 | 12:13am EDT

BEIJING - China and Central and Eastern European Countries (CEEC) saw steady trade growth last year as cooperation between the two sides strengthened.

Bilateral trade reached $82.23 billion last year, up 21 percent year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Commerce (MOC).

China's exports to the CEEC totaled $59.19 billion last year, while imports reached $23.04 billion, up 19.6 percent and 24.6 percent respectively, said MOC spokesperson Gao Feng.

Investment between the two sides also expanded. Chinese firms have invested over $10 billion in the CEEC, while receiving more than $1.5 billion from them. Bilateral investment covers sectors including auto parts, chemicals, finance and medicine.

China is willing to deepen economic and trade cooperation with the CEEC and further align the Belt and Road Initiative with CEEC national development strategies to seek win-win partnership, Gao said.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 07 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2019 04:12:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:34aSaudi private sector keeps momentum but employment shrinks - PMI
RE
12:31aWife of ex-Nissan boss Ghosn leaves Japan to appeal to French government
RE
12:13aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China, CEEC see steady trade growth
PU
04/06MATCH RECAP : Steel FC takes three points late against Swope Park Rangers
PU
04/06GOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Foreign Affairs Minister concludes successful G7 and NATO meetings
PU
04/06DEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Guardian Class Patrol Boat gifted to Tuvalu
PU
04/06As latest round of U.S.-China talks end, 'significant work' remains
RE
04/06Tempers Fray, Tensions Rise Over Brazil's Pension Reforms
DJ
04/06As latest round of U.S.-China talks end, 'significant work' remains
RE
04/06SAP cloud business head quits after 27 years in latest top departure
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TATA STEEL : TATA STEEL : 4QFY19 and FY19 - Key Production and Sales Figure (Provisional)
2E3 METALS CORP : E3 METALS : Announces Filing of Year-end 2018 Financial Statements and MD&A
3OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS CMP : OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS CMP SAOG : Ooredoo highlights tech, inn..
4Pakistan announces crackdown as dollar vanish in open market
5NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : Main events scheduled for Monday, April 8

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About