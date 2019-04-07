Central People Government of People Re : China, CEEC see steady trade growth

BEIJING - China and Central and Eastern European Countries (CEEC) saw steady trade growth last year as cooperation between the two sides strengthened.

Bilateral trade reached $82.23 billion last year, up 21 percent year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Commerce (MOC).

China's exports to the CEEC totaled $59.19 billion last year, while imports reached $23.04 billion, up 19.6 percent and 24.6 percent respectively, said MOC spokesperson Gao Feng.

Investment between the two sides also expanded. Chinese firms have invested over $10 billion in the CEEC, while receiving more than $1.5 billion from them. Bilateral investment covers sectors including auto parts, chemicals, finance and medicine.

China is willing to deepen economic and trade cooperation with the CEEC and further align the Belt and Road Initiative with CEEC national development strategies to seek win-win partnership, Gao said.