Central People Government of People Re : China, Cote d’Ivoire agree to promote bilateral ties to higher level

08/31/2018 | 02:22am CEST

BEIJING - President Xi Jinping on Aug 30 held talks with Cote d'Ivoire's President Alassane Ouattara in Beijing, and the two leaders agreed to promote bilateral ties to a new high and achieve mutual benefit and win-win outcome.

Ouattara, on a state visit to China, is to attend the upcoming 2018 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Xi welcomed Ouattara to the FOCAC summit and said it will contribute to the building of an even stronger community with a shared future of China and Africa, push forward the development of their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, as well as unity and cooperation among developing countries.

President Xi Jinping (L) holds a welcoming ceremony for Cote d'Ivoire's President Alassane Ouattara before their talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Aug 30, 2018. [Photo/Xinhua]

Since the establishment of their diplomatic relations 35 years ago, China and Cote d'Ivoire have witnessed increasingly wider cooperation with fruitful results, Xi said, stressing that China appreciates Cote d'Ivoire's abidance of the one-China principle, supports Cote d'Ivoire in safeguarding its sovereignty, security and development rights, and in choosing a development path in line with its national conditions.

The Chinese President called on both sides to firmly support each other on issues concerning their core interests and major concerns.

Calling trade and economic cooperation a propeller for China-Cote d'Ivoire ties, Xi urged the two sides to jointly enhance the Belt and Road Initiative, align their development strategies, and facilitate common development featuring high-quality and sustainability.

Xi urged both countries to combat security challenges, play a constructive role in promoting peace and security in Western Africa and the whole African continent, and strengthen coordination in the United Nations (UN) Security Council so as to safeguard rights and benefits of developing countries.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 00:21:06 UTC
