Central People Government of People Re : China-EU relations to usher in ‘warm spring', says ambassador

04/07/2019 | 08:38pm EDT

BRUSSELS - Shortly after the recent successful state visits by President Xi Jinping to Italy, Monaco and France, Premier Li Keqiang will be visiting Europe from April 8 to 12.

Ahead of Premier Li's visit, which will take him to Brussels for the 21st China-European Union (EU) leaders' meeting, and Croatia for an official visit and the eighth leaders' meeting of China and Central and Eastern European countries (CEEC), the Chinese envoy to the EU said another 'warm spring' for the development of China-EU relations is coming.

Ambassador Zhang Ming, head of the Chinese Mission to the EU, said China-EU relations are taking on several characteristics.

Firstly, strategic mutual trust has been continuously consolidated between the two sides.

President Xi chose Europe for his last overseas trip last year, and his first visit this year during which leaders of China, France, Germany and the EU held a special meeting in Paris, sending a clear signal to the world of enhancing strategic mutual trust and deepening strategic cooperation between China and the EU, Zhang stressed.

Secondly, there are growing common interests between China and the EU, Zhang said, as the EU has been China's largest trading partner and source of imports for 15 consecutive years, whereas China has been the EU's second largest trading partner and the largest source of imports for 14 successive years.

In 2018, trade between China and the EU exceeded a record high of $682 billion, meaning the volume between the two sides surpassed $1 million every minute on average.

Last month, China's national legislature adopted a foreign investment law. Zhang said the law is another milestone in China's reform and opening-up, which will significantly contribute to the liberalization and facilitation of investment between China and the EU and create greater opportunities for future cooperation between the two sides.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 00:37:03 UTC
