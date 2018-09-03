Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : China, Egypt to advance comprehensive strategic partnership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 05:27am CEST

BEIJING - President Xi Jinping held talks with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi on Sept 1 ahead of the 2018 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

The two leaders agreed to jointly advance the China-Egypt comprehensive strategic partnership for greater development in the new era.

Egypt is a representative of Arab states, Africa, Islamic countries, major developing nations and emerging economies, with increasing influence in international and regional affairs, Xi said.

Noting that China highly values developing the comprehensive strategic partnership with Egypt, Xi pledged to continue to support Egypt in its efforts to maintain stability, develop economy and improve people's livelihood, in pursuing a development path in line with its national conditions, and in playing a bigger role in international and regional affairs.

China is willing to strengthen strategic communication and coordination with Egypt and safeguard their common interests, Xi said.

President Xi Jinping (R) holds talks with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept 1, 2018.[Photo/Xinhua]

He called on both sides to continue to support each other on issues involving their respective core interests, timely exchange views on bilateral relations and major issues of common concern, share the experience of governance, and strengthen exchanges at all levels and in various fields.

Stressing that China views Egypt as an important and long-term partner of cooperation in the development of the Belt and Road Initiative, Xi said China is willing to align the initiative with Egypt's Vision 2030 and Suez Canal Corridor Development Project, promote pragmatic cooperation between the two countries, and enhance collaboration in counter-terrorism and security areas.

Both as countries with ancient civilizations, China and Egypt should jointly promote dialogue and communication in this regard, Xi said.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 03:26:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
05:49aAsian stocks dip on trade, emerging market woes
RE
05:27aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China, Egypt to advance comprehensive strategic partnership
PU
05:22aHAL HORTICULTURE AUSTRALIA : When you peel good you feel good
PU
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04:42aROYAL AUSTRALIAN MINT : - Upcoming Releases --
PU
04:36aOil falls on rising output from OPEC and United States
RE
04:23aChina Aug Caixin Final Manufacturing PMI 50.6 Vs 50.8 in Jul
DJ
04:12aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China, South Africa agree to lift ties to new level
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil falls on rising output from OPEC and United States
2PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS : BRAZIL: Lula Ordered To Pay $7.4 Million In Triplex Apartment Case
3ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : Australian 5G ban on Huawei, ZTE could have consequences
4BREVILLE GROUP LTD : BREVILLE : Initial Director’s Interest Notice
5SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LIMITED : SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES : Divestment of Medical Waste Business Completed
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.