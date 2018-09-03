Central People Government of People Re : China, Egypt to advance comprehensive strategic partnership

BEIJING - President Xi Jinping held talks with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi on Sept 1 ahead of the 2018 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

The two leaders agreed to jointly advance the China-Egypt comprehensive strategic partnership for greater development in the new era.

Egypt is a representative of Arab states, Africa, Islamic countries, major developing nations and emerging economies, with increasing influence in international and regional affairs, Xi said.

Noting that China highly values developing the comprehensive strategic partnership with Egypt, Xi pledged to continue to support Egypt in its efforts to maintain stability, develop economy and improve people's livelihood, in pursuing a development path in line with its national conditions, and in playing a bigger role in international and regional affairs.

China is willing to strengthen strategic communication and coordination with Egypt and safeguard their common interests, Xi said.

President Xi Jinping (R) holds talks with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept 1, 2018.[Photo/Xinhua]

He called on both sides to continue to support each other on issues involving their respective core interests, timely exchange views on bilateral relations and major issues of common concern, share the experience of governance, and strengthen exchanges at all levels and in various fields.

Stressing that China views Egypt as an important and long-term partner of cooperation in the development of the Belt and Road Initiative, Xi said China is willing to align the initiative with Egypt's Vision 2030 and Suez Canal Corridor Development Project, promote pragmatic cooperation between the two countries, and enhance collaboration in counter-terrorism and security areas.

Both as countries with ancient civilizations, China and Egypt should jointly promote dialogue and communication in this regard, Xi said.