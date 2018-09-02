Central People Government of People Re : China, Ghana to further enrich relations

BEIJING - President Xi Jinping held talks with Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo on Sept 1, and the two leaders agreed to inject new vitality into and further enrich the bilateral relations.

Akufo-Addo is on a state visit to China. He is also to attend the 2018 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation scheduled for Sept 3 and 4.

Noting the long tradition of China-Ghana friendship, Xi said China has always seen Ghana as a reliable friend and a good partner of common development.

President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo before their talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept 1, 2018. [Photo/Xinhua]

The bilateral ties had played a leading role in the development of China-Africa relations. The two sides should inject new vitality into and further enrich their relations, make high-level visits more frequent and continue their mutual understanding and support, Xi said.

Ghana is welcome to participate in the Belt and Road construction and join the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. China is ready to forge synergy of the two countries' development strategies, widen cooperation in various fields, and strengthen people-to-people and cultural exchanges, Xi said.

The two sides should enhance communication and coordination on international and regional affairs to better safeguard the common interests of the two countries and the developing countries, Xi said.

President Xi Jinping (2nd R) and his wife Peng Liyuan (1st R) pose for a group photo with Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo (2nd L) and his wife in Beijing, capital of China, Sept 1, 2018. Xi held talks with Akufo-Addo at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Sept 1, 2018. [Photo/Xinhua]