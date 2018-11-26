Central People Government of People Re : China, Japan sign cooperation deals on energy conservation

BEIJING - China and Japan on Nov 25 signed cooperation agreements for 24 projects in areas including energy conservation, new energy development and pollution control.

The deals were signed during a forum on bilateral cooperation in energy conservation and environmental protection held in Beijing.

The areas of cooperation also included the circular economy, smart city development, and ways to tackle climate change.

He Lifeng, head of the National Development and Reform Commission, said that as China is vigorously pushing a new round of high-level opening-up, the country welcomes foreign companies, including Japanese firms, to invest and do businesses in China.

The forum, which was first held in 2006, has played an important role in advancing economic and technological exchanges and pragmatic cooperation between the two countries, He said, suggesting efforts be made to boost international cooperation and explore new patterns of mutual benefits and win-win results.