Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : China, Mauritius sign free trade agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 09:14pm EDT

BEIJING - China and Mauritius signed a free trade agreement (FTA) on Oct 17, the first FTA between China and an African country, according to the Ministry of Commerce (MOC).

The China-Mauritius FTA is the 17th FTA signed by China.

The agreement covers trade in goods and services and investment and economic cooperation.

The FTA will not only provide a more powerful institutional guarantee to deepen bilateral economic and trade relations, but also boost China-Africa economic and trade cooperation, according to the MOC.

Negotiations on the China-Mauritius FTA were officially launched in December 2017. The two sides formally concluded the negotiations on Sept 2, 2018, after four rounds of intensive negotiations.

In the area of trade in goods, China and Mauritius will eventually achieve zero tariffs on 96.3 percent and 94.2 percent of product tariff items, respectively, involving 92.8 percent of import volume for both countries from each other.

For the remaining tariff items of Mauritius, the tariffs will also be greatly cut, and the maximum tariffs for most of the involved products will not exceed 15 percent.

China's main exports to Mauritius, such as iron and steel products, textiles and other light industrial products, will benefit from it.

Special sugar produced in Mauritius will also enter the Chinese market gradually.

The two sides also agreed on rules of origin, trade remedies, technical barriers to trade and sanitary and phytosanitary issues.

In the area of trade in services, China and Mauritius both promised to open up more than 100 sub-sectors.

Mauritius will open up more than 130 sub-sectors in important service fields such as communications, education, finance, tourism, culture, transportation and traditional Chinese medicine to China.

This is the highest level of opening-up in the field of services in Mauritius so far.

In the field of investment, the agreement has been greatly upgraded from the 1996 China-Mauritius bilateral investment protection agreement in terms of protection scope, protection level and dispute settlement mechanism.

This is the first time that China has upgraded the previous investment protection agreement with an African country, which will not only provide stronger protection for Chinese enterprises to go to Mauritius, but also help them further boost investment cooperation in Africa through the platform of Mauritius, according to the MOC.

Meanwhile, the two sides also agreed to further deepen economic and technical cooperation in agriculture, finance, medical care, tourism and other fields.

The two sides will undergo respective domestic procedures for the agreement to take effect.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 01:13:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:16pChina Housing Sales Rose in First Nine Months of Year
DJ
10:14pChina Sept industrial output up 5.8%, beat forecast; retail sales up 7.8%
RE
10:14pChina's Jan-Sept property investment up 10.5%, sales fall
RE
10:13pChina third-quarter GDP grows 6.0%, misses expectations
RE
10:11pJapan's inflation hits 2-1/2-year low, raises stimulus chance this month
RE
10:06pBig U.S. liquefied natgas players move fast; smaller ones try to keep up
RE
09:29pFED'S WILLIAMS : Central bank will adjust response to money market volatility 'as appropriate'
RE
09:27pSterling holds gains near 5-month top on Brexit deal, but hurdles remain
RE
09:27pOil prices steady, all eyes on data seen showing China GDP growth slowdown
RE
09:24pAsian stocks track Brexit deal cheer but China caution prevails
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK heading for 'fairly hard' Brexit if Johnson deal passes
2UAW will keep GM strike going while members vote on new contract
3GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC. : GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR : cuts 2019 guidance on weaker third-quarter results
4CSL LIMITED : CSL : Media Statement
5NATIONAL COMMERCIAL BANK SJSC : NATIONAL COMMERCIAL BANK SJSC : Saudi Arabia plans bumper Aramco IPO, relying ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group