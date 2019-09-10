Central People Government of People Re : China, Nepal pledge to advance comprehensive cooperative partnership

KATHMANDU - China and Nepal vowed on Sept 10 to further advance their comprehensive cooperative partnership with ever-lasting friendship to a new era.

When meeting with Co-Chairman of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Pushpa Kamal Dahal, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China firmly supports Nepal in maintaining its national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and backs the NCP in leading the Nepali people to choose a development path commensurate with its national conditions.

China will support Nepal in achieving the goal of 'Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali' at an early date and will work with Nepal to jointly build the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, Wang said.

The Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road Initiative, proposed by China in 2013, is aimed at building a trade, investment and infrastructure network connecting Asia with other parts of the world along the ancient Silk Road trade routes.

The state councilor believed that the NCP will make great contributions to advancing the comprehensive cooperative partnership with ever-lasting friendship to a new era between the two neighbors.

For his part, Dahal reiterated Nepal's adherence to the one-China policy, saying no anti-China activities are allowed in the country.

Noting that the Hong Kong affairs are China's internal affairs, he said Nepal opposes any interference by outside forces in Hong Kong affairs.

Nepal is also opposed to any attempt to contain or thwart China's development which has offered an opportunity for Nepal, Dahal said.

The NCP is willing to co-build the Belt and Road Initiative and further deepen all-round cooperation with China so as to build a community with shared future for China and Nepal, he said.

At a meeting with President of the Nepali Congress Party Sher Bahadur Deuba, Wang Yi said the Nepali party has always supported the friendly cooperation between China and Nepal, making major contributions to the development of bilateral ties.

China's friendly policy toward Nepal will remain unchanged no matter what changes happen in Nepal's domestic politics. The Communist Party of China stands ready to enhance exchanges with the Nepali Congress Party for closer party-to-party ties, Wang said.

China and Nepal have made achievements in jointly building the Belt and Road Initiative, Wang said, suggesting that the two neighbors speed up building the Trans-Himalayan Multi-Dimensional Connectivity Network so as to bring more benefits to the two peoples.

For his part, Deuba reiterated that Nepal has always sticked to the one-China policy and will never allow any forces to carry out anti-China activities on Nepal's soil.

Nepal looks forward to deepening all-round cooperation with China and boosting regional interconnectivity to facilitate its transition from a land-locked country to a land-linked one, so that it can play a pivotal role in promoting regional economic development, he said.

The Nepali Congress Party is willing to strengthen party-to-party exchanges with the Communist Party of China so as to promote friendship between the two peoples and boost ties between the two countries, Deuba said.