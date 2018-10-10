Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : China, Norway to ink free trade deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 04:08am CEST

A free trade agreement between China and Norway is expected 'sometime next year' as productive discussions are continuing between the two nations, Norway's top envoy in China said on Oct 9.

'The FTA with China is a priority for Norway,' Geir O. Pedersen, Norwegian ambassador to China, said at a news briefing in Beijing.

Pedersen said Norway 'has the same ambitions as before. We believe it is more important than ever to deepen and develop political dialogue, economic dialogue, exchange of tourists and investment, and have trade (with China)'.

Last month, China and Norway concluded the 12th round of FTA negotiations in Beijing. China is currently discussing signing or upgrading FTAs with 27 countries.

Starting on Oct 11, Norwegian King Harald V and Queen Sonja will make a state visit to China at the invitation of President Xi Jinping.

It will be the couple's first visit to China since China and Norway normalized their diplomatic ties in December 2016. It is also their fourth visit to the country since their first trip in 1985.

'The visit is a political and symbolic expression of the deepening relationship between China and Norway,' Pedersen said.

Besides Beijing, the couple's 10-day trip also will take them to Dunhuang, Gansu province; Shanghai; and Changshu and Suzhou in Jiangsu province.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said on Oct 9 that China considers the visit an important opportunity that will help China and Norway deepen mutual trust, expand cooperation and facilitate people-to-people exchanges, thus advancing their relationship.

Joining the king and queen is a Norwegian business delegation of 340 people representing 140 companies.

'It will be the largest business delegation ever from Norway to China,' said Knut Sorlie, the embassy's commercial counsellor.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 02:07:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:58aPT AERO WISATA : Aerowisata Group Board of Director Handover Ceremony ( PT GIH Indonesia & PT Bina Inti Dinamika)
PU
04:45aGlobal financial stability risks rising with trade tensions, IMF says
RE
04:33aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Trade spat behind IMF global GDP downgrade
PU
04:31aRising debt at Indonesian SOEs poses indirect fiscal risks -OECD
RE
04:30aPhilippines' trade deficit stays above $3 billion for fifth straight month
RE
04:29aGlobal debt is growing, IMF says, but so are values of public assets
RE
04:28aHuawei unveils chips to boost cloud computing at Shanghai conference
RE
04:20aChina's yuan to pare losses on hopes trade risks will subside - Reuters poll
RE
04:08aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China, Norway to ink free trade deal
PU
04:08aMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : HCM City, AIIB look to work together in infrastructure projects
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : EU nations agree to seek 35 percent CO2 cut on cars by 2030
2Oil dips as IMF lowers global growth outlook; eyes on U.S. hurricane
3S&P 500 : Ackman's Pershing Square unveils $900 million stake in Starbucks
4YUZHOU PROPERTIES COMPANY LTD : YUZHOU PROPERTIES : Sept sales up 198% to RMB6.56bn
5COBALT 27 CAPITAL CORP : COBALT 27 CAPITAL : Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market in the U.S. under the Symb..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.