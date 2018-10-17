Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : China, Norway vow to write new chapter in bilateral ties

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 02:23am CEST

BEIJING - President Xi Jinping held talks with visiting Norwegian King Harald V in Beijing on Oct 16, and they agreed to inject new impetus into the development of bilateral relations, and write a new chapter of the traditional friendship between the two nations.

Xi expressed his appreciation for Harald V and the royal family's long-term concern and support for the development of China-Norway relations, lauding their important contributions to promoting friendship between the two countries.

'Promoting the sustainable, sound and steady development of China-Norway ties is in the common interests of the two peoples and corresponds with the trend of the times featuring peace, development and win-win cooperation,' said Xi, adding that fruitful results have been made since the normalization of bilateral ties in 2016.

Noting that Norway is one of the first European countries that have recognized the People's Republic of China and China's market economy status, Xi said next year will mark the 65th anniversary of China-Norway diplomatic ties, and China stands ready to use this opportunity to open up a better future for the bilateral relations.

'The two sides should continuously consolidate and enhance political mutual trust, stick to the principle of mutual respect and equality, and fully respect and earnestly accommodate each other's core interests and major concerns, so as to lay a solid political foundation for the steady and long-lasting bilateral relations,' said Xi.

The two sides should continue to deepen and expand pragmatic cooperation in various fields and work out a comprehensive arrangement for the two countries' economic and trade cooperation, so as to achieve mutual benefit and win-win cooperation on a higher level, stressed Xi, noting that China looks forward to cooperation with Norway under the framework of the Belt and Road, with a view to jointly promote connectivity on the Eurasia continent.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 00:22:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:23aDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : TienDA in Taguig generates P3.1M sales in one day
PU
03:18aSTATE GOVERNMENT OF WESTERN AUSTRALIA : Call to get behind 2018 Biosecurity Blitz
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:54aOil prices edge up on surprise drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles
RE
02:52aSingapore's September Exports Miss Expectations
DJ
02:46aScholar says claims of China currency manipulation 'total rubbish' - paper
RE
02:43aSingapore Sept exports up 8.3 percent year-on-year
RE
02:36aU.S. Sanctions Iran Finance Network in Bid to Sever Tehran's Global Ties--Update
DJ
02:34aAsia shares rally as Wall Street bounce relieves
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AT&T : Netflix record subscriber growth dispels Wall Street worries
2BHP BILLITON LIMITED : BHP BILLITON : first quarter iron-ore output jumps 8 percent, cuts copper guidance
3NATIONAL ACCESS CANNABIS CORP : NATIONAL ACCESS CANNABIS : kicks off "legalization day" with unveiling of firs..
4ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED : ALKANE RESOURCES : Strategic Investment in Calidus Resources
5SMARTFINANCIAL INC : SmartFinancial Sets Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.