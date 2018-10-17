Central People Government of People Re : China, Norway vow to write new chapter in bilateral ties

BEIJING - President Xi Jinping held talks with visiting Norwegian King Harald V in Beijing on Oct 16, and they agreed to inject new impetus into the development of bilateral relations, and write a new chapter of the traditional friendship between the two nations.

Xi expressed his appreciation for Harald V and the royal family's long-term concern and support for the development of China-Norway relations, lauding their important contributions to promoting friendship between the two countries.

'Promoting the sustainable, sound and steady development of China-Norway ties is in the common interests of the two peoples and corresponds with the trend of the times featuring peace, development and win-win cooperation,' said Xi, adding that fruitful results have been made since the normalization of bilateral ties in 2016.

Noting that Norway is one of the first European countries that have recognized the People's Republic of China and China's market economy status, Xi said next year will mark the 65th anniversary of China-Norway diplomatic ties, and China stands ready to use this opportunity to open up a better future for the bilateral relations.

'The two sides should continuously consolidate and enhance political mutual trust, stick to the principle of mutual respect and equality, and fully respect and earnestly accommodate each other's core interests and major concerns, so as to lay a solid political foundation for the steady and long-lasting bilateral relations,' said Xi.

The two sides should continue to deepen and expand pragmatic cooperation in various fields and work out a comprehensive arrangement for the two countries' economic and trade cooperation, so as to achieve mutual benefit and win-win cooperation on a higher level, stressed Xi, noting that China looks forward to cooperation with Norway under the framework of the Belt and Road, with a view to jointly promote connectivity on the Eurasia continent.