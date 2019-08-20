Log in
Central People Government of People Re : China, ROK vow broader cooperation

08/20/2019 | 07:23pm EDT

BEIJING - China and the Republic of Korea (ROK) pledged on Aug 20 to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in areas such as high technology and innovation.

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with ROK Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha ahead of the ninth meeting of foreign ministers of China, Japan and the ROK, the first three-way meeting since August 2016.

Wang said China-ROK relations have developed well, expressing the hope that the ROK side could actively participate in the Belt and Road cooperation, jointly develop third-party markets and speed up the second phase of the Sino-ROK Free Trade Agreement talks.

Under the current situation, the two countries should strengthen cooperation especially in high technology and innovation, Wang said, noting China, Japan and the ROK should work together to safeguard multilateralism and the free trade system. He also called on Japan and the ROK to resolve disputes properly through dialogue and negotiations.

For her part, Kang said the ROK side is willing to work with China to expand the depth and width of bilateral relations.

The ninth meeting of foreign ministers of China, Japan and the ROK will open on Aug 21 in Gubei water town, a tourist destination near the Great Wall in northern Beijing.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 23:22:08 UTC
