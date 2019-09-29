Central People Government of People Re : China, Russia to open new chapter in bilateral relations

BEIJING - China and Russia will open a new chapter in bilateral relations, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sept 29.

Wang made the remarks when attending the opening ceremony of an exhibition of archives and documents commemorating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Russia together with Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov.

Noting the exhibition commemorates a special friendship, an unforgettable journey, a new type of relationship and a common responsibility, Wang called on the two sides to further strengthen coordination and shoulder the common responsibility of safeguarding multilateralism and upholding the purposes of the UN Charter.

China-Russia relations are at their best in history, as the two countries are developing a comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era, Wang said.