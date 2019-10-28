Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : China-SCO local economic cooperation demonstration zone to be built in Qingdao

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 09:22pm EDT

BEIJING - A demonstration zone for local economic and trade cooperation with the China-Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will be built in the Jiaozhou Economic and Technological Development Zone in Qingdao, East China's Shandong province.

The Ministry of Commerce rolled out a general plan which listed four major tasks to build the demonstration center on Oct 28, namely forging a regional logistics center, building a modern trade center, promoting production capacity cooperation and constructing a center for two-way investment, and building a business, tourism and cultural exchange center.

The short-term goal is to build a seaport for the Asia-Pacific market and form a demonstration area for exchanges and cooperation with cities in the SCO countries, according to the plan.

The medium- and long-term goal is to build a pilot area for two-way investment and trade system innovation with the SCO countries, a gathering area for enterprises to start their businesses, and a pioneering area for local economic and trade cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, it said.

The SCO was established in 2001 by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan joined as full members in 2017.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 01:21:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:39pHong Kong leader says expects city to record negative growth in 2019
RE
10:39pSingapore aims to expand solar power use in city state by 2030
RE
10:37pVietnam expects $100 mln trade deficit in Oct- statistics office
RE
10:29pJapan, South Korea reject report of WWII forced labour economic plan
RE
10:14pHong Kong leader says expects city to record negative growth in 2019
RE
10:14pCalifornia regulator to investigate utilities' mass fire-prevention power outages
RE
10:12pCENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : BSP Invests in Green Bonds
PU
09:49pOil prices edge lower ahead of inventory data
RE
09:41pChina lifts yuan midpoint to strongest level in over two months
RE
09:32pAMEC ASSOCIATION OF MINING AND EXPLORATION COMPA : welcomes land release for exploration in Victoria
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Google's search for sales in cloud, hardware clip Alphabet profit
2Amazon could challenge loss of $10 billion Pentagon cloud deal as early as next week
3ZTE CORPORATION : U.S. regulator to bar China's Huawei and ZTE from government subsidy programme
4TIFFANY & CO. : Tiffany Acquisition Would Be LVMH's Most Challenging Yet
5BP still aiming to close Brazil deal with Bunge in 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group