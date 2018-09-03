Central People Government of People Re : China, South Africa agree to lift ties to new level

BEIJING - President Xi Jinping and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa held talks on Sept 2 ahead of the 2018 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), agreeing to elevate the comprehensive strategic partnership of the two countries to a new level.

Xi noted that China and South Africa have valued sincerity, friendship and mutual trust. He also welcomed Ramaphosa's visit and co-chairing the FOCAC Beijing Summit, believing this will inject new impetus into the development of China's relations with South Africa and the continent.

Xi stressed that the significance of the relationship between China and South Africa has far exceeded the bilateral scope and is of global and strategic influence.

President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa before their talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept 2, 2018. [Photo/Xinhua]

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties 20 years ago, the two countries have been committed to mutual respect, trust and benefit, and have always understood and relied on each other, said Xi.

Xi said the two countries should advance toward the major direction and target that have been established, actively implement important consensuses they have reached, make strategic plans for the bilateral cooperation in the next 10 years, strengthen high-level exchanges, deepen political mutual trust, promote practical cooperation and enhance inter-party and people-to-people exchanges.

President Xi Jinping (2nd R) and his wife Peng Liyuan (1st R) pose for a group photo with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (2nd L) and his wife in Beijing, capital of China, Sept 2, 2018. Xi held talks with Ramaphosa at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Sept 2. [Photo/Xinhua]