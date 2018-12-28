Log in
Central People Government of People Re : China, US see fresh progress in bilateral trade discussions

12/28/2018 | 02:40am CET

China and the United States have made plans for face-to-face trade talks in January in addition to maintaining intensive telephone consultations, the Ministry of Commerce said on Dec 27.

The ministry's comments came after the two countries conducted vice-ministerial-level calls last week and gained fresh progress on issues of mutual concern, including trade imbalances and the strengthening of intellectual property rights protection. They also discussed arrangements for the next call and exchange visits.

Even though the US is in the Christmas holidays, the economic and trade teams from both sides have maintained close communication, and the consultation work has taken place in an orderly manner, Gao said at a regular news conference.

As the National People's Congress Standing Committee published the full text of a draft foreign investment law for public opinion on Dec 26, Gao stressed the foreign investment law will give foreign investors and foreign-invested businesses reassurance. The solid legal protection will safeguard their legitimate rights and interests.

Once adopted, the unified foreign investment law will replace three existing laws, namely the laws on Chinese-foreign equity joint ventures, non-equity joint ventures (or contractual joint ventures) and wholly foreign-owned enterprises.

The ministry will further relax market access for foreign investment and work with related government branches to accelerate the opening-up process in telecommunications, education, healthcare, culture and other fields, to remove foreign investors' concerns and narrow the gap in domestic market, Gao added.

Necessary mechanisms on the facilitation, protection and management of foreign investment have been written into the draft law, such as pre-establishment national treatment and negative list management, equal supportive policies and equal participation in government procurement.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 28 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2018 01:39:03 UTC
