Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : China, US start new round of trade talks in Washington

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 10:16pm EDT

WASHINGTON - China and the United States kicked off a new round of high-level consultations to address their differences on outstanding economic and trade issues in Washington D.C. on Oct 10.

The Chinese delegation is led by Vice-Premier Liu He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chief of the Chinese side of the China-US comprehensive economic dialogue, and the US team is headed by US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

This round of high-level economic and trade consultations is scheduled for Oct 10 and Oct 11. The two teams had previously started working-level negotiations.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 02:15:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:46pGoogle secures two Android phone makers' backing in fight against EU antitrust order
RE
10:40pDay 1 of U.S.-China trade talks ends with hopes for limited deal
RE
10:36pTRUMP TO MEET WITH CHINESE VICE PREMIER LIU HE AT 2 : 45 p.m. EDT/1845 GMT Friday
RE
10:26pMONETARY POLICY REVIEW NO : 6 - 2019
PU
10:17pCalifornia governor calls widespread electricity shutdown to prevent fires 'unacceptable'
RE
10:16pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China, US start new round of trade talks in Washington
PU
10:06pDEPARTMENT OF FINANCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Australian Government General Government Sector Monthly Financial Statements July and August 2019
PU
09:58pGM urges UAW to agree to 'around-the-clock' bargaining
RE
09:46pMINISTRY OF INDUSTRY COMMERCE AGRICULTURE AND FI : Agriculture Ministry moves to implement measures to address the potential threat of Tropical Race 4
PU
09:41pCENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : BSP and UP Collaborate on the Use of Big Data
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Day 1 of U.S.-China trade talks ends with hopes for limited deal
2SAP's McDermott steps down after decade as chief salesman and dealmaker
3EMBRAER S.A. : EMBRAER S A : Brazil's Embraer to furlough 15,000 workers ahead of Boeing deal
4HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO : Day 1 of U.S.-China trade talks ends with hopes for limited deal
5SAP AG : SAP SE: SAP Pre-Announces Outstanding Third Quarter Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group