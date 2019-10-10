Central People Government of People Re : China, US start new round of trade talks in Washington

WASHINGTON - China and the United States kicked off a new round of high-level consultations to address their differences on outstanding economic and trade issues in Washington D.C. on Oct 10.
The Chinese delegation is led by Vice-Premier Liu He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chief of the Chinese side of the China-US comprehensive economic dialogue, and the US team is headed by US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
This round of high-level economic and trade consultations is scheduled for Oct 10 and Oct 11. The two teams had previously started working-level negotiations.
