Central People Government of People Re : China adds some US farm products for additional tariff exemption

BEIJING - The Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council will exclude some agricultural products such as soybeans and pork from the additional tariffs on US goods, official sources said on Sept 13.

China supports domestic companies in purchasing a certain amount of US farm produce in line with the rules of the market and the World Trade Organization, according to sources with the National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Commerce.

The move came after the United States decided to make adjustments to the additional tariffs to be imposed on Chinese goods on Oct 1.

China has a huge market, and the prospects for importing high-quality US farm produce are broad. China hopes the United States will be true to its word, make progress on its commitments and create favorable conditions for bilateral agricultural cooperation, said sources with the relevant departments of China.